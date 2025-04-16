"Trying to win over the audience": The Valley fans react to Janet and Kristen's shocking confrontation

The Valley season 2 premiered on April 15, 2025. Titled Separation Anxiety, it saw Janet and Kristen get into a heated confrontation at Brittany's party when they attempted to hash out their differences. Kristen was disappointed with Janet's comments about her and wanted a sincere apology. However, Janet fell short and left the conversation when Kristen refused to apologize.

Ad

Back in 2024, a pregnant Janet had appeared on an episode of the Gabbing With Gib podcast, where she had told host Gibson Johns that she was "certain" Kristen and Zach did not support her pregnancy and that they did not want to see her pregnancy go to full term. In the latest episode, Kristen confronted Janet for the comments she made on the podcast, saying:

"After the summer, you went real hard. You did a podcast and said, 'I don't want your baby to come to full term. I didn't support your pregnancy.'"

Ad

Trending

Jane apologized and explained her thought process, blaming Zach's "demonic behavior" for making her believe Kristen was unsupportive of her pregnancy. When Janel apologized for "roping" Kristen into Zach's matters, Kristen asked her not to include him in her apology. The matter escalated when Janet asked Kristen to apologize.

The Valley fans on X commented on Kristen and Janet's argument. While many criticized Janet, others believed her apology was not genuine.

Ad

A fan of The Valley comments on Janet and Kristen's feud (Image via X/@mostdisgraceful)

"janet was fully trying to win over the audience by doing all that w kristen imo," a fan wrote.

Ad

"janet is such a straight up b**ch she doesn’t even try to be creative about it," another fan commented.

"Janet IS A PSYCHOPATH??? Brittany never told her that and we all know it," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Valley supported Kristen and Zach while suspecting Janet of lying about them.

"I need actual proof of Zack saying he didn’t care if Janet miscarried other than her saying it. We know how unreliable Janet is," a user reacted.

Ad

"Janet only giving an apology that throws Zack under the bus is NOT an apology That’s a Motive based Apology Janet truly hasn’t changed…" a person commented.

"no kristen is right . it was real disgusted for janet to even insinuate that her and zack wished harm on her unborn child . i think she thought we the fans would flip but girl we see you," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Janet realizing that Kristen is the alpha female in the group and despite her best efforts to usurp her, she now has to humble herself. Love to see it," one user posted.

Other fans of The Valley expressed a similar sentiment.

"Janet saw that people HATE her and she's trying to show face. GIRL BFFR," a person reacted.

Ad

"janet gave a half a**ed apology, threw brittany under the bus, called zack a demon, insinuated kristen needed to apologize for something and had the NERVE to walk away pissy like she was done wrong??" another netizen commented.

"I was not okay": The Valley star Janet explains how Zach's alleged comments affected her

Expand Tweet

Ad

During their conversation in The Valley episode 1, Kristen confessed that she felt "reluctant" about rekindling her friendship with Janet. Kristen then called out Janet for publicly insinuating that she did not want her pregnancy to go full term. Upon hearing that, Janet apologized and said:

"Brittany comes to me and says Zach was saying, 'He doesn't care if you miscarry.' That f***ed me up. That gave me so much anxiety at the end of my pregnancy. I was not okay."

Ad

Ad

Although Kristen did not "condone" Zach's remarks, she clarified that she would not end her friendship with him over a comment. She added that it was "horrible" to judge her based on what Zach allegedly said. At that point, Janet apologized for making Kristen part of Zach's "demonic behavior."

A frustrated Kristen retaliated, asking The Valley star to keep Zack out of it and not give her a "gaslit apology." Janet said it was difficult to separate the two before asking Kristen if she had anything to apologize for. Kristen said she did not and added that everything she said last summer turned out to be the truth. Janet stormed off when Kristen asked her to work on herself.

Ad

The Valley is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More