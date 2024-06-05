The Valley episode 12 finale: 3 key moments

The first season of the new Vanderpump Rules spin-off, The Valley, has come to an end with its finale episode 12 released on Monday, June 4, on Bravo. The last episode tied up all the open ends and addressed conflicted matters.

Previously, after Zack posted a story on his social media that showed Janet's babymoon location, Big Bear, a large part of the cast was mad at him because he did so despite not getting invited to it.

The recent episode saw the topic being addressed and tensions increased. There was also clarity on Jesse and Michelle's relationship. Also Jax and Brittany's bar, Jax's Studio City finally opened, after the two were seen working to get it started in the entire course of season 1.

3 key moments in the The Valley episode 12 finale

1) The opening of Jax's Studio City

The past episodes saw Jax and Brittany working tirelessly for Jax's dream mini-bar. The start of episode 12 of The Valley, saw Jax panicking as its grand opening was only three days away. His partner Ali was also worried they wouldn't be able to make it before the deadline. But Jax assured him and said that they would be able to do it with the help of girls.

Further in the episode, viewers see Jax's Studio City's opening. Zack noted Brittany's efforts in the bar and said:

"This bar has Brittany written all over it. To the point that it should be called Brittany’s".

Jax agreed with him and even gushed when he announced that the bar was a joint effort and that he and Brittany made a good team.

Zack and Janet again come face-to-face after Zack's social media fiasco. Clarifying her position, she told him that she did want to invite him to her babymoon, but Zack refused to buy it. Things escalated quickly as Zack started yelling at Janet and asked her to "get the hell out". Jason stepped in and sternly asked Zack not to talk to his wife like that.

2) Zack talks it out with Jasmine

Earlier in the episode of The Valley, before their tiff turned into a fight at Jax's Studio City, Zack met with Jasmine for a pottery session. Jasmine supported him and said she never wanted to go to a babymoon again, which reassured Zack.

He then opened up to her and said that he made the social media post just as a joke, and that it wasn't his fault Janet felt offended by it. Zack also questioned Janet's honesty with the whole thing and pointed out that Janet was,

"Giving shady boots. If you don’t like me, then just say it".

Jasmine agreed with him and summed up their meeting by saying Janet didn't like Zack anymore and that there was going to be more "talk".

3) More Clarity on Jesse and Michelle's side

Season 1 of The Valley saw tensions soaring between Jesse and Michelle. Jesse's fear of Michelle leaving him has been at an all-time high after Kristen revealed a rumor that said a divorce was coming through. But nothing had been confirmed by Michelle. However, her indifferent behavior toward Jesse scared him.

In the final episode, in an argument, Jesse told Michelle that he thought she had strong family values and would do whatever it took to fix the problem. And not just abandon the problem.

While he was talking about their separation, Michelle was blunt about her state of mind. She said she had lost feelings for Jesse. She made it clear that she was not on the same page with Jesse when it came to strengthening their relationship on their The Valley vacation.

Jesse's desperation to keep their relationship going was palpable, while Michelle showed no signs of wanting to reconnect. She revealed:

"I want to be in love with you the way I used to be. But I don’t know if I can".

It is to be noted that reportedly, there won't be a reunion episode for The Valley season 1. All episodes are available to watch on Peacock.