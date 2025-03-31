How long have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been married? Reality TV star welcomes third baby with husband

Reality TV star and author Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently gave birth to Baby No. 3 with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. The couple revealed the arrival of their third child, a boy named Finnegan Charles, on Sunday, March 30, in a YouTube video.

On Saturday, March 29, at 5:37 a.m., the baby was born. They also recorded their two kids and other family members greeting the newborn for the first time in the same video. In the caption, Jinger and Jeremy, who have been married since November 5, 2016, wrote:

"Finally… our baby boy has arrived! We're overwhelmed with joy!"

In the same video that features her sitting next to her spouse at home while he carries their newborn, Jinger Duggar stated:

"Baby's doing great. I'm feeling exhausted but otherwise, it was a pretty fairly great delivery.. I'm just so thankful to God that we have this healthy baby boy here with us."

Exploring Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s relationship as the couple welcomed their third child

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo began dating and declared their engagement in July 2016 after winning the blessing of Jim Bob, Jinger Duggar's father. They were married four months later. On Saturday, November 5, 2016, at John Brown University's Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, they tied the knot.

Jinger, 22, told People Magazine about her ceremony, on November 10 and said that:

“I told the girls I need the bridesmaids to enter behind me because I thought I would collapse when I saw him.”

She continued discussing the wedding and stated:

“I wasn’t nervous at all… I couldn’t wait for it. It’s like he couldn’t say it soon enough.”

The couple follows the Duggar norms of courting, which include no kissing before marriage and chaperoned dates. Chuck, Jeremy's father, presided over the wedding, and Charles, his brother, was the best man.

As per the same magazine, talking about the same, Vuolo later said that it fulfilled a dream. He further claimed that they have been keeping track of the hours leading up to this day.

The couple chose a fall colour scheme of burnt orange, aubergine and olive for their reception décor. According to event coordinator Christina Moore:

“The idea was to bring the outdoors in.. Jinger really loves the fall landscape and colors.”

The newlyweds took some time to themselves after the wedding before attending the reception, which included meatballs, cheese and crackers, and pickled okra. After giving each other nibbles of a vanilla-flavored cake topped with berries and grapes, they made their exit in a vintage Jaguar that had been decorated.

As per the same outlet, according to Jinger Duggar’s mother Michelle Duggar, the couple truly complement one another. She further said that Jinger is a kind person and an excellent follower, and Jeremy is a powerful leader.

Meanwhile, as per US Magazine’s March 30, 2025 report, Jinger's sister Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald introduced the couple. Seewald first met the former soccer player in Texas before travelling to Arkansas to visit the Duggar family.

In their 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold, Jinger reflected on the early stages of her relationship with Vuolo, acknowledging that she "had never felt such a strong attraction to anyone."

However, Jim Bob Duggar, Jinger Duggar's father, required his now-son-in-law to fill out a 50-page survey before dating his daughter, making it difficult for Vuolo to win him over.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me.”

About the same, Vuolo also told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2021 that:

“It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls, I’d probably come up with a document too.”

On the other hand, the entire wedding was broadcast on TLC on Tuesday, November 15, at 8 p.m. ET in a special episode of Counting On: Jinger's Wedding.

Meanwhile, the family members of the couple haven’t said anything yet.

