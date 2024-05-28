“I believed in God's plan for my life”— Kourtney Kardashian reveals going through “5 failed IVF cycles” before welcoming youngest son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has previously openly acknowledged that having her fourth kid wasn't easy. She welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. Kourtney, who shares Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker, recently answered questions from her fans on her Instagram Stories.

While doing so, on Monday, May 27, she talked candidly about being a parent and shared her experience with in vitro conception, or IVF, in the recent Instagram Q&A.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her pregnancy (Image via Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

It all began when a fan wrote—

“Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪.”

Kourtney responded—

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life.”

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her pregnancy journey and conceiving her fourth child

Kourtney opened up on Instagram (Image via Getty)

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian discussed candidly about the difficult road she took to become pregnant with her son Rocky. In November 2023, the reality TV star gave birth to Rocky, only two months after undergoing fetal surgery.

Since the beginning, Kourtney and Barker were very transparent about their process of conceiving a baby. During the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu, they disclosed that they were trying to conceive.

Over the years, fans have followed Kourtney as she navigated her path to being a biological mother. She has shared that, for her, IVF wasn't the right option. In an October 2023 cover story for Vanity Fair Italia, the 45-year-old stated—

"The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me. My intuition was telling me that it wasn't suitable for me—I don't even take medicine, imagine—that it was working against my body rather than for it."

Now, in an open Q&A on Instagram on Monday, May 27, The Kardashians star offered some wise words on the matter. She also shared her story of using in vitro fertilization or IVF.

One of her followers questioned her about her reported six IVF failures and how she managed to persevere in the face of such crippling pain.

In response, Kourtney Kardashian stated that she had given up on IVF after a year of trying, five unsuccessful cycles, and three egg retrievals. She went on to say that as a result, her body eventually relaxed.

She then added that she put her faith in God's plan and concentrated on praying and taking good care of herself when finally she was with a child.

She further added—

"Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

Later on, she wrote in a separate post that one year after stopping IVF, she became pregnant via a 100% natural process and not through any procedure.

Kourtney answered the Q & A of her fans (Image via Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

In another Instagram Story, someone asked for some advice for their baby who allegedly only takes a nap when being held. In reply, Kourtney Kardashian said—

“Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world.”

Apart from Rocky, Kourtney Kardashian also has three other kids. She shares all of them with her ex-partner and American media personality, Scott Disick. The kids are Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9. Moreover, she shares Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker.