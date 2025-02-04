"I'm gutted"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ron's self-elimination

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 21 this week on Monday, February 3, 2025. The segment saw the second self-elimination as Ron Hall self-eliminated after Scott Thomas left the villa in the previous episode.

Ron pulled Luca aside for a conversation and revealed his decision before telling the rest of the cast. He told the boys that he was "done" and was unsure that he would find the "right person" while on the show.

Fans of the reality show commented on Ron's exit from Love Island: All Stars season 2 on social media. One person wrote on X:

"Aw I’m gutted about Ron, he’s do sweet. bless him."

"damn if i was Ron i would be sick, everybody was crying for Scott and nobody gave a f*ck about him leaving," a fan commented.

"Why is Ron telling Luca quietly in the bedroom… like all the boys are right there looking and being confused. Next time just tell them all in the first place lol," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 compared the cast's reaction to Scott's elimination:

"ron wanted the same commotion everyone gave scott for leaving and instead all he got was "goodbye" and "you'll be missed"" a person wrote.

"Felt for Ron then, no one seemed to give a sh*t!" a fan commented.

"the islanders bawled when scott left and not one tear was shed for ron even maya jama didn’t care cause what was that interview," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Everyone isn’t “unready” because they don’t want to settle for less than what their heart knows to be love. Knowing when to leave is a strength not weakness — well done Ron," a person wrote.

"I’m not feeling their reaction to Ron! No one was moved that he was leaving and I don’t like that for him. He did the right thing in leaving the villa. He seems like a genuine guy & unfortunately I don’t think he gelled well with the others!" a fan commented.

"Maybe he's not ready to find someone yet"— Danielle chimes in on Ron's exit from Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 21, Ron Hall told Luca Bich and the male islanders that he was set to leave the ITV show.

"Oh for f*ck's sake," Luca said.

Ron told them his time was "done" and it had been difficult for him because he didn't know whether he would find what he was looking for while on the show. He added that he was a "very logical person" and wondered about the chances of him finding a connection.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander stated he wanted to leave on a happy note. Sammy told him he would be missed while the other cast members agreed. Later in the episode, Ron told the remaining cast members he was going to go home.

He told them that he knew they had just lost Scott and knew it felt like "sh*t." However, he said, it was his time to go because there was "only so much" Ron could do sitting in the sun and waiting for a connection.

The cast told him they loved him and hugged him goodbye. Danielle chimed in on his exit in a confessional and said that the Love Island: All Stars contestant had "really tried" to find a connection. She added she wanted that with Ron but it wasn't.

"I just think maybe he's not ready to find someone yet," Danielle told some of the female cast members.

Catherine recalled when she didn't have a connection in the villa and resonated with Ron. However, she added that she didn't feel like leaving.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Ron's exit from the villa and were sad to see him go.

Episode 21 of Love Island: All Stars season 2 can be streamed on ITVX.

