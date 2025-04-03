“I’m hurt”- The Challenge fans react to Nany and Turbo’s shocking elimination

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals season 5 reached episode 10 on April 2. The episode, titled This is Why We're Rivals, documented Nany and Turbo's elimination. They were the ninth pair to be eliminated from the show following a strong run throughout the season.

Nany and Turbo asked the rest of their cast mates to send them to the elimination arena because they wished to win their lost star back. However, the other team in the arena was that of Adam and Steve, who gave them strong competition. Nany and Turbo's plan to win at the arena didn't turn out well, and they were eliminated from the season.

The elimination arena challenge was divided into two parts. The first part was called Star Bluff and involved the contestants calling each other's bluffs, if any. The second part was more laborious, and the contestants used giant sticks to transfer yoga balls into the safe zone. Adam and Steve started the challenge with a one-point advantage, which also factored in Nany and Turbo's loss. Fans of The Challenge took to X to react to their elimination.

"I’m hurt Nany and Turbo lost but congratulations Da’Vonne and Shane for making their first final," a fan said.

"Eliminated two female champions back to back & just missed the final after coming off of 3 consecutive final appearances. Regardless of the outcome, Nany still put together a great season," said another.

"Shawty is the queen of losing I fear Nany will never win a challenge," added a third.

"Wow, I Feel So Bad For Nany I Really do Mine Heart Hurts For Her," commented one.

Some fans did not hold back:

"With Nany out the only people worth winning this show is Da’vonne and maybe Adam the rest of the competitors are just garbage people, especially Frank. I won’t be watching the finale this season.," an X user wrote.

"I hate the fact that they can steal stars, has hard as Nany and Turbo have worked this season and someone like Nicole and Melissa slide through the season and get to go to the final which I feel with no chance of winning the whole thing. SAD," another user wrote.

"Another season where Nany can’t get it down when it counts. Even when she had a strong partner," commented one.

"I feel bad for Nany and Turbo," wrote another.

What happened at the elimination arena in The Challenge All Stars season 5, episode 10?

The elimination arena on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals season 5 episode 10 was called the Star Bluff and was all about the precious star that Nany and Turbo wished to win. The first part of the challenge had the contestants sit across the table from their opponents.

Then, one team was given two boxes, one for each player. One of their boxes contained a star, while the other was empty. Once both team members opened their boxes and checked where the star was, the opposite team had to ask them questions and try to guess where the star was.

New episodes of The Challenge All Stars season 5 air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

