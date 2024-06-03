"I will never be okay"— The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks mourns niece’s demise

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 2, 2024. While fans were elated about the popular Bravo show's return after over a year, one of the cast members, Caroline Brooks, shared upsetting news with the fans online.

The reality star and real estate agent took to social media to announce that she was set to take a break from the internet in light of her niece's demise. She took to X to share the news and wrote:

"My sweetie pie. My baby! I bathed you, did your hair, made your lunch for school every day. Someone took you away from me. I don't have words. I will never be okay."

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 star explained that her niece was "murdered last night" and words couldn't express how heartbroken she was. She told fans she was set to return to the United States of America. She congratulated the season 2 cast and dedicated the show to her niece.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks expresses sorrow over niece's death

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks took to social media hours before season 2's premiere to share devastating news with her fans and audience. Along with her post on X, she took to Instagram to talk about her niece's murder.

The cast member wrote via Instagram stories:

"JESUS CHRIST!!!!!!!!! please God why? I'm sick. I can't I can't I cannot!!!!!! Watching videos of my little sister and my little nieces all dancing for me. Seems like yesterday but it was over 18 years ago. My God."

In another Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of her conversation with her sister and said she didn't have "words." The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 celebrity wrote that her "little nieces and nephews are all innocent."

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline shares news of niece's passing (Image via Instagram/@carolinedxb)

Caroline Brooks further said:

"The pain in my sisters' voice yesterday when she called to break the news will never leave my head. Never! I don't have words. Yehiah, I love you my darling nephew."

Fans of RHODubai send their love to the Bravo star

Since Caroline Brooks shared the unfortunate news of her niece's demise online, fans took to social media to send love and prayers to The Real Housewives of Dubai star and her family.

"There are absolutely no words that can take away your pain or your family's pain, however, I am prayin for you All through this traumatic and shattering Caroline. I pray that God will hold all of you close to Him and carry you through this. REST IN BEAUTY, POWER, AND LOVE," one person wrote.

"I can’t imagine you and your family’s pain Caroline. My heart hurts for you all. Hope they find the ones responsible for this horrible tragedy. Sending prayers and lots of strength during this difficult time," another person wrote.

"Omg, my condolences, Caroline! May she rest in peace and whoever did this be brought to justice! Truly awful! Sending you and your family hugs and prayers!," a fan shared on X.

The Real Housewives of Dubai fans further wrote that Caroline's niece was beautiful and wondered why anyone would do that:

"OMG your niece is so beautiful why would anyone do that to this beautiful girl. So sorry for your loss Caroline your social media family is always with you," a fan wrote.

"So sorry for loss know how you feel.We as a Family watched the rat that Murdered my Neice, get 17 years for her murder. She left behind 4 beautiful children. I'll keep your Neice and you in my Prayers x," another person wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The Bravo show will drop new episodes every week on Sunday, which will then be available to stream the next day on Peacock.