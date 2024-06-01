"It's kind of hard to compete" — Shanna Moakler talks about her ex-husband Travis Barker's role in their children's lives

American actress and television personality, Shanna Moakler, recently opened up about her current relationship dynamics with ex-husband Travis Barker and co-parenting amid his new marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

On May 31, 2024, the 49-year-old appeared in an interview on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live and mentioned the Blink-182 drummer. The host asked Shanna if she and Travis used to have a "competition" over who was the better parent to their children. She responded:

"I think it really comes from like when you’re dealing with like a narcissist or you’re dealing with a controlling personality. My ex is a very powerful, famous person. It's kind of hard to compete on that level. But I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago. I was like, 'You win. Like you’re the winner.'"

The former couple share two children, a son named Landon Barker (20), and a daughter, Alabama Barker (18). Moakler also has a 25-year-old daughter, Atiana, with her ex Oscar De La Hoya. Atiana is also close with Travis.

Shanna Moakler sheds light on where her relationship stands with ex-husband Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker got married at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California, on October 30, 2004. They were married for four years but got divorced in 2008.

On Friday, Shanna Moakler went on Jeff Lewis Live and spoke about Travis and her relationship. She said that the pair only communicated through texts about matters involving their children. The former Miss New York USA added that they "don't really" have a friendship, however, Barker did wish her on Mother's Day.

Shanna Moakler talked about Travis and Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky Thirteen Barker, who was born on November 1, 2023.

"I'm happy for him. I think, you know, he's in a good place... The kids love the new baby, Rocky. My daughter's obsessed with him and sends cute pictures," Moakler shared.

The host also asked Moakler about her previous comments on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast in January 2024. She claimed there was "some parental alienation" when the Blink-182 member was dating Kourtney.

"But I think when the Kardashians first came around, [my kids] were enamored, just as like young kids would be enamored by them... I think there's a lot of glitter and fame. They watched them on TV and now their dad's dating one and they're going to be on the show. I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do," Moakler said during the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Shanna Moakler also mentioned that her house was not a mansion like Travis's. She did "not have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for kids to drive around." The actress revealed on the Jeff Lewis Live interview that she had given up on competing with Travis Barker. She claimed that they are now in a better place and added:

"When it comes to me as a mother, I don’t give five f*cks what anyone says or thinks. I only care about my children and my relationship with my children. The one thing we’ve always agreed on is our kids and the best interest of our children."

Travis has not responded to Shanna Moakler's comments about co-parenting. His current wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shares children with her ex-partner, Scott Disick. They have three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.