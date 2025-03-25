"Justice for Litia"— The Bachelor fans react to Grant proposing to Juliana in the finale

ABC's The Bachelor wrapped up season 29 with a proposal on Monday, March 24, 2025. The segment saw Grant Ellis make his final decision between Litia and Juliana after introducing the two to his family respectively.

After pondering over his future, he met with Litia on engagement day and let her know that he was not going to propose to her. Later in the episode, he met Juliana and told her she was his best friend before he asked her to marry him.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 chimed in on Grant's proposal to Juliana and criticized him for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Justice for Litia because Juliana ain’t it and I don’t see her as a wife to Grant whatsoever."

"Grant can’t even speak and it’s so funny. Like dude you can’t say anything new about what you “love” about Juliana. You have more to say about Litia than you fiancé. You’re a JOKE," a fan commented.

"Juliana seems like a sweet girl, don’t get me wrong. I truly hope it works out, but I have an odd feeling it won’t last Litia was IT!" a tweet read.

Some fans of The Bachelor season 29 felt Juliana and Grant were a better couple than Grant and Litia:

"Grant and Juliana are def a better couple than him and Litia would have been. With the whole kids and the Mormon thing, it wouldn’t have worked. He fit so well with Juliana’s family," a person wrote.

"People forget they both technically came from broken homes. Litia didn't come from a broken home. Juliana and Grant truly get each other. They will grow as friends first and love will take over. They are true #soulmates in life. Why they will last and be together," a fan commented.

"I don’t trust #TheBachelor producers. I think they made it seem like Grant “didn’t know” just for the drama. He seemed off the moment Litia told him she was Mormon. That being said he seemed like he wanted Juliana all along," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 further said:

"I get Grant picking Juliana… she probably WAS a better fit for him. But definitely did not have to put Litia what you put her through. Awful," a person wrote.

"LOL, same audience who watched Litia show us what a jerk he was, Heels when they watch him slap a ring on Juliana's finger. Applause sign flashes & they all clap," a fan commented.

"Abso-freakin'-lutley, baby!"— Julia responds to Grant's proposal during The Bachelor season 29 finale

In The Bachelor season 29 finale, Grant Ellis popped the question and got engaged. After turning down Litia on engagement day, he met Juliana and gave her the final rose.

The male cast member told Juliana he believed she was his best friend and was grateful for their journey together on The Bachelor. While recalling their time on the show, he said that he knew they always "had a connection." Grant further told Juliana that she inspired him and kept him laughing with her "contagious smile."

"Because we understand what we've been through and we understand what it means to persevere," he added.

Grant further stated that he wanted her to know that whenever she would go through tough times, he would be standing by her side as he got down on one knee and asked her to marry her.

"Abso-freakin'-lutley, baby!" Juliana said.

The Bachelor season 29 star further told her that their connection was "so strong" and assured her that they would help each other through everything in life.

Fans online reacted to Grant proposing to Juliana and were divided in their opinion.

Episodes of The Bachelor season 29 can be streamed on Hulu.

