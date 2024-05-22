Kendra Wilkinson net worth: Celebrity real estate agent announces she is leaving her job to focus on mental health and children

American TV personality Kendra Wilkinson announced on May 21, 2024, that she would be taking a step back from real estate to focus on her mental health and her children. The 38-year-old, who starred in Max's Kendra Sells Hollywood from 2021 to 2023, took to Instagram to reveal the news.

"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment. and I’m on to new projects. I’m blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given, she said, adding, "For now, its a little stressful in my life so I’m focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head."

Kendra Wilkinson rose to fame when she became one of Hugh Hefner's main girlfriends and lived in the Playboy mansion on E!'s reality show The Girls Next Door in 2005. Since then, she has starred in numerous reality shows like Kendra, Kendra On Top, and Kendra Sells Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendra Wilkinson has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Kendra Wilkinson got her real estate license in 2020

According to People Magazine, Kendra Wilkinson passed her real estate exam in June 2020, just two weeks after celebrating her 35th birthday. She took to Instagram to celebrate the joyous news, writing:

"What I've been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try. Was so nervous I couldn't even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work."

The following year, Kendra Sells Hollywood was announced. It followed the real estate agent as she navigated the cutthroat business of the luxurious Los Angeles realty sector, clashes between her peers at Douglas Elliman, and taking care of her two children, son Hank IV, aged 14, and daughter Alijah, aged 9.

The show was announced in June 2021 and premiered in November. After its two-season run, Kendra Sells Hollywood was canceled in January 2024.

Kendra Wilkinson recalled feeling like she was "dying from depression" in a new interview

In an interview with People Magazine published on January 16, 2024, Kendra Wilkinson opened up about her crippling mental health struggles that mainly stemmed from her time in the Playboy mansion and her painful divorce from her ex-husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett.

The reality TV star was hospitalized after a severe panic attack in September 2023, which she claimed felt like dying.

“I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom. I was dying of depression. I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to live anymore,” she said.

During her second visit to the hospital, Kendra Wilkinson was placed on the antipsychotic medication Abilify. Following her hospitalization, she underwent outpatient therapy three times a week at UCLA.

The former Playboy model, who was just 18 when she began her career at the mansion, claimed that Playboy "really messed" her whole life up.

“I really got into deep regret [afterwards]... deep. I struggled with depression before and at the mansion. I drank a lot. I was there for the partying, OK, let's just be real. I was not there for Hugh Hefner to be my boyfriend. " she added.

Expand Tweet

Kendra Wilkinson also spoke about her marriage with her ex-husband and the painful divorce that followed after he was found cheating on her when she was eight months pregnant with their second child in 2014. They were married from 2009 to 2018 and co-parent their two children after their divorce.