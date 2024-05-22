Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. During the segment hosted by Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, he asked Lala why Ariana's boundaries after Scandoval were different from her own boundaries when she and Randall Emmett broke up.

Lala noted that the two were in different situations and she didn't understand her boundaries. The cast member then brought up an incident from season 10 when Charli spoke negatively about Lala in front of Ariana and the latter didn't defend her.

As Ariana addressed her side of the story, fans of the show took to social media to chime in and support Madix:

"Lala trying to argue with Ariana is laughable. Lauren is boxing WAYYY above her weight class. Ariana’s character, poise, vulnerability, credibility, intelligence, thoughtfulness, vocabulary, & likability is SOOOO many worlds above Lalas it’s not even fair #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"The poise with which Ariana speaks to Lala as BlaBlah talks sh*t is amazing, while Andy expresses he’s impressed simply bc Lala isn’t yelling. Queen versus Peasant. #pumprules," another person wrote.

"It is beyond mindblowing that Lala doesn’t understand how Ariana can set boundaries for herself (and her own mental health) while simultaneously living down the hall with the man who cheated on her and then refused to move out??? #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules fans further called Lala Kent a "hypocrite."

"The fact that Lala thinks Ariana can only have boundaries if her situation is like hers is so annoying. She has double standards and she is a big fat hypocrite. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Ariana is being so polite and nice to everyone especially Lala who is being disgusting towards her. she deserves better friends. Her and Katie deserve their own show #vanderpumprules #pumprules," another person wrote.

"Ariana pretty much put Lala in her place this episode. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further said:

Lala explaining the difference between her and Ariana’s boundaries isn’t cutting it for me. She pulls the kid card for her boundaries and for her earning money. #pumprules," one person wrote.

"Lala keeps saying she didn’t understand Ariana’s situation, but like Ariana said it’s not for her to understand, just RESPECT IT. #VanderPumpRules #PumpRules," another person wrote.

Lala gets questioned about finding Ariana's boundaries "unreasonable" in Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2

During Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2, talk show host Andy Cohen asked Lala Kent about her thoughts on Ariana Madix's boundaries with regard to Tom Sandoval. The cast member noted that her and Ariana's situations were different since she had a child involved.

Scheana Shay defended Lala and said that her situation included "more than just cheating." Lala added that Randall Emmett didn't invite Tom Schwartz to play Pickleball with him because he liked the Bravo star but because there was a motive to it.

Katie Maloney agreed that the situations were different but pointed out that Ariana was still allowed to have boundaries. Lala said she was confused because while the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member had boundaries, she was "still sleeping down the hall" from Tom Sandoval and had a new boyfriend.

Ariana asked Lala about Katie not dating someone after the divorce and said that the latter also had very strong boundaries and Madix had hers. She also pointed out that she supported Lala and expected the same. Kent said she didn't understand Ariana's boundaries to which, the latter replied that she just needed to respect them.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.