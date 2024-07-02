Married At First Sight New Zealand star Andrew Jury dies in jail hours before his court hearing about assault charges

Andrew Jury, best remembered for his stint as one of the grooms in Married At First Sight New Zealand, died in his jail cell at the age of 33. This happened hours before he was set to appear in court for the hearing of his assault charges.

His father, Roy Jury, confirmed the news and told New Zealand Herald that the family is "bewildered" by his passing. He said:

"I and Andy's extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event."

Roy shared some details about the reality TV star's whereabouts ahead of his untimely death, saying that Jury was at the Mt. Eden Corrections Facility. Moreover, the general manager of Mt. Eden prison, Dion Paki, also stated that Andrew Jury was found dead in his jail cell on the morning of Thursday, June 27.

Reflecting on the time Andrew told his family that he was "struggling" in jail shortly after getting arrested on April 2, Roy mentioned:

"It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends."

For the unversed, Andrew Jury was charged with unlawfully entering a building, assault with intent to injure, and wilful damage, according to court documents obtained by New Zealand Herald. He was also apprehended for having an offensive weapon and threatening behavior.

Andrew Jury's MAFS castmates acknowledge his passing in a joint statement

Married at First Sight New Zealand alums Vicky Gleeson-Stokes, Benjamin Blackwell, Brett, and Angel Rennall, among others, acknowledged the death of their former castmate in a joint statement shared with the same publication. They stated:

"It's with the heaviest heart we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury."

The cast also reflected on their time with Jury while filming the reality TV show, saying that he was "friendly" and "the life of the party."

"We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime. Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly, and the life of the party during our shared experience, and he really valued his time on the show."

The joint statement concluded with the following text:

"At this time, our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family —Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda."

Andrew Jury was 26 when he joined the first season of the reality TV show called Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017. He was matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. Viewers saw the two say "I Do" on the show but with their opposite personalities and thoughts, their marriage didn't make it beyond the reality TV show's finale.

