The Real Housewives of New Jersey: When was Danielle Cabral on True Life?

Danielle Cabral gained fame first through MTV's True Life, years before she was cast for The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 13. From that early era of MTV's predecessor RHONJ, she became a memorable character for reality TV.

The former Staten Islander, a newcomer on Season 13 of the long-running Bravo show, also starred 15 years ago in a similarly popular series. In 2006, she appeared in MTV's True Life Her episode "True Life: I'm a Staten Island Girl" followed Cabral on her quest to become an actress.

Danielle Cabral went by her maiden name DiPietro before she married. Danielle also had a follow-up "True Life" episode in 2008.

RHONJ'S Danielle Cabral Journey on True Life.

Although her time on the docuseries was memorable, Danielle Cabral secured several acting roles later. Danielle said that her True Life experience made her feel "nervous" and "afraid" to appear on RHONJ for one very key reason.

Danielle Cabral was forthcoming with her True Life experience and said that she received a lot of backlash from her neighbors who weren't very pleased with the filming.

It was bad, according to Cabral, who said that her neighbors were very unwelcoming. That made her especially nervous about appearing on RHONJ season 13 It wasn't all about what she did but more about the negative light it cast on Staten Island.

It was before the times of 'Jersey Shore' and other shows, so the image of Staten Island and the people that came with it were associated with it.

“I got a lot of heat for True Life. A ton,” - claimed Cabral

Danielle said on the March 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, that her family was “embarrassed” by her original stint on the MTV docuseries.

AltThough Danielle had some hesitations about joining RHONJ due to her past experience with True Life, she told Andy Cohen that she has been enjoying her time on the Jersey show.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” she said on WWHL

Danielle went on to share that the thing that surprised her the most about RHONJ was how real everything was, which was a lot to take in, she added.

More about RHONJ'S Danielle Cabral

The business owner was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, but now resides in New Jersey where she moved to after getting married. RHONJ costar Dolores Catania jokes in the trailer that although Danielle was originally from the Big Apple, she's "very Jersey-licious."

Danielle Cabral owns an online children's clothing boutique called Boujie Kidz. The reality star explained how she always considered her children to be an extension of herself and her fashion style as a mission statement on the store's website.

Danielle explained how she loves it when someone stops her asking where she gets her children's clothing from.

"As a parent, you always want to try and give your children the best, no matter what it is."

"From the day, well, both my children were born, I just made it my mission to see what's cool, what's hip, what's boujie" - Caberal added

Danielle is married to Nate Cabral, the owner of the home security company Flash Security Integrators, and they tied the knot in September 2012. The Cabrals have a son, Dominic, born on January 2015, and a daughter, Valentina, born June 2017.

