“Monster vocals!!” — American Idol fans react to Gabby Sansone’s performance with Jennifer Holliday

American Idol season 23 finale premiered on May 18, featuring Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, and John Foster battling it out for the title. In addition to performances from the Top 3 finalists, the episode also included non-competitive performances by acclaimed artists and previous contestants from the season.

Gabby Samone, who was eliminated on May 11 after making it to the Top 7, also performed during the American Idol finale. She was paired with Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, and together they sang I Am Changing from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls.

Their duet was widely praised by both the American Idol live audience and viewers at home, many of whom took to X to appreciate their collaboration. Fans also complimented Gabby's voice. One fan on X wrote:

"Gabby with the monster vocals!! America sucks so bad at voting. She should be winning tonight!"

"Jennifer MF Holiday. With her dramatic ass. Love it. I look forward to seeing what kind of music Gabby will put out. She has the makings of really good singer. She needs a mentor like Kelly Price or MC," said another.

"Jennifer & Gabby ate that performance up!!" added a third.

"I need a record label to pick up Gabby Samone ASAP (DEW IT BIG FOR OUR CITY). And can’t wait to see what’s in store for Jamal Roberts!" wrote another.

Meanwhile, some fans of American Idol thought Gabby's place was in the finals, as they thought she was eliminated too soon.

"Feel like I'm near tears watching Gabby's performance with Jennifer Holliday. She's such an incredible vocalist. Really wish she made the finals. Hope she pulls a jhud and has a huge career after this," an X user wrote.

"Jennifer Holiday looks amazing and sounds fabulous! Gabby is an eliminated contestant? Impossible! She is a star," another user wrote.

"Gabby Samone proving why she never should have been voted out in the first place. KILLED THAT," commented one.

"Gabby and Jennifer, best performance of the returning idol duets," wrote another.

Some of the other performances of the finale night of American Idol season 23

The Top 3 kicked off the night by performing We Are the Champions by Queen. Following that, Salt-N-Pepa took the stage with their iconic hit Push It. They were then joined by the Top 14 female contestants to perform the band's original, Shoop, and Whatta Man by Linda Lindell.

Next up was Good Charlotte with their hit The Anthem. The Top 14 male contestants joined the band for a performance of Lifestyles of Rich and Famous.

Luke Bryan delivered a solo performance of Country Song Came On, then teamed up with John Foster for Deeper Than the Hollow by Randy Travis. Canaan James Hill performed with Kirk Franklin, first on Melodies from Heaven and then on Love Theory, both by Kirk.

The Goo Goo Dolls performed too, alongside Mattie Pruitt, and they sang the band's original, Iris. Breanna Nix performed with Brandon Lake on his song Daddy's DNA. Jamal Roberts performed with Jelly Roll, the latter's songs Unpretty and Liar. Myles Smith sang his original Nice to Meet You solo, then teamed up with Ché Chesterman and Filo to sing Stargazing.

Amanda Barise sang with PJ Morton, a Bee Gees song called How Deep Is Your Love. Kolbi Jordan and Patti LaBelle together sang Lady Marmalade, LaBelle's original. Carrie Underwood then performed alongside Slater Nalley and Cody Johnson with her song I'm Gonna Love You.

Thunderstorm Artis sang Hey Driver by Zach Ryan with The War & Treaty. Jessica Simpson then sang her solo, Blame Me, and paired with Josh King to sing These Boots Are Made for Walking by Nancy Sinatra. Lastly, on the American Idol finale, all three judges, including Carrie, Lionel, and Luke, came together to sing Lionel's original, Stuck on You. At the end of the night, Jamal was crowned the winner.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @americanidol.

