"Much RESPECT"— Sister Wives fans react to Janelle admitting she doesn't like Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives season 19 episode 27, the one-on-one special, saw several cast members continue their conversations with Sukanya Krishnan. While speaking to the American news anchor, Janelle Brown opened up about her dynamics with Koby Brown and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

In the special, Janelle said that while she didn't have any "hate" or "hard feelings" towards the couple, she didn't "really want to know them." Fans online reacted to Janelle's admission of dislike towards her ex-husband and related to her. One person wrote on X:

"Much RESPECT for Janelle being able to admit she does not like Kody and Robyn own your feelings girl."

"“I just don’t like them.” -Janelle That’s how we all feel about Kody and Robyn!!" a fan commented.

"Kody is such a jerk!!!! I see why Janelle is not interested in a relationship with Robyn or Kody no one likes them," a tweet read.

Fans of Sister Wives season 19 agreed with Janelle's description of Kody:

"Janelle describes Kody really well. He did become really mean and careless about his family, except for Robyn. And Robyn seems to accept it," a person wrote.

"Accountability is finally admitting that he really didn't want to get back with Janelle. He just wanted her money. Accountability is admitting that he was a horrible father for not traveling with Ysabel for her surgery. Need I go on?" a fan commented.

"Janelle keeping it 100," a tweet read.

Fans of Sister Wives season 19:

"Kody has to own up to a lot of the pain felt in the family and until he acts like a man does that he will continue to be hateful and miserable..." a person wrote.

"not Kody “The Gaslighting King” saying his ex wives and Suki are gaslighting him," a fan commented.

"I'm just not going to be buddies with them"— Janelle Brown comments on her relationship with Kody and Robyn during Sister Wives season 19 episode 27

In Sister Wives season 19's latest episode, Janelle sat down with Sukanya Krishnan to discuss her turbulent relationship with her ex-husband Kody, and her relationship with the other wives.

She said that she would still be "very friendly" with Kody, but she didn't have much of a relationship with Robyn to begin with. She said that she had no ill feelings about the two, but she didn't want to know them. Janelle added that she could sit and talk to them, but it would be "superficial" at best.

"I'm just not going to be buddies with them, or, like, to go lunch with them," Janelle said.

The Sister Wives season 19 cast member explained why she didn't want a relationship with her ex-husband, and the TLC show's frontrunner, and she said she didn't "need it." She added that she was done and said they had different personalities.

"I really just don't like them. I don't want to know them. I don't want to be friends with them. I just don't like them" she added.

Also, during Sunday's episode, in a different context, Janelle said that Kody was expected to make his multiple marriages work, but failed to fulfill his responsibilities. She added that he didn't embrace the "culture" of their church and called him a "failure" as a husband.

Fans of Sister Wives season 19 commented on Janelle's stance about Kody Brown and were in agreement that they wouldn't want to know him either.

There is still more to come on Sister Wives season 19 as the show will air two more one-on-one specials on TLC on Sundays.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More