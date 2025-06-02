"Much RESPECT"— Sister Wives fans react to Janelle admitting she doesn't like Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives season 19 episode 27, the one-on-one special, saw several cast members continue their conversations with Sukanya Krishnan. While speaking to the American news anchor, Janelle Brown opened up about her dynamics with Koby Brown and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.
In the special, Janelle said that while she didn't have any "hate" or "hard feelings" towards the couple, she didn't "really want to know them." Fans online reacted to Janelle's admission of dislike towards her ex-husband and related to her. One person wrote on X:
"Much RESPECT for Janelle being able to admit she does not like Kody and Robyn own your feelings girl."
"“I just don’t like them.” -Janelle That’s how we all feel about Kody and Robyn!!" a fan commented.
"Kody is such a jerk!!!! I see why Janelle is not interested in a relationship with Robyn or Kody no one likes them," a tweet read.
Fans of Sister Wives season 19 agreed with Janelle's description of Kody:
"Janelle describes Kody really well. He did become really mean and careless about his family, except for Robyn. And Robyn seems to accept it," a person wrote.
"Accountability is finally admitting that he really didn't want to get back with Janelle. He just wanted her money. Accountability is admitting that he was a horrible father for not traveling with Ysabel for her surgery. Need I go on?" a fan commented.
"Janelle keeping it 100," a tweet read.
Fans of Sister Wives season 19:
"Kody has to own up to a lot of the pain felt in the family and until he acts like a man does that he will continue to be hateful and miserable..." a person wrote.
"not Kody “The Gaslighting King” saying his ex wives and Suki are gaslighting him," a fan commented.
"I'm just not going to be buddies with them"— Janelle Brown comments on her relationship with Kody and Robyn during Sister Wives season 19 episode 27
In Sister Wives season 19's latest episode, Janelle sat down with Sukanya Krishnan to discuss her turbulent relationship with her ex-husband Kody, and her relationship with the other wives.
She said that she would still be "very friendly" with Kody, but she didn't have much of a relationship with Robyn to begin with. She said that she had no ill feelings about the two, but she didn't want to know them. Janelle added that she could sit and talk to them, but it would be "superficial" at best.
"I'm just not going to be buddies with them, or, like, to go lunch with them," Janelle said.
The Sister Wives season 19 cast member explained why she didn't want a relationship with her ex-husband, and the TLC show's frontrunner, and she said she didn't "need it." She added that she was done and said they had different personalities.
"I really just don't like them. I don't want to know them. I don't want to be friends with them. I just don't like them" she added.
Also, during Sunday's episode, in a different context, Janelle said that Kody was expected to make his multiple marriages work, but failed to fulfill his responsibilities. She added that he didn't embrace the "culture" of their church and called him a "failure" as a husband.
Fans of Sister Wives season 19 commented on Janelle's stance about Kody Brown and were in agreement that they wouldn't want to know him either.
There is still more to come on Sister Wives season 19 as the show will air two more one-on-one specials on TLC on Sundays.