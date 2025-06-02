"He's even more villainous" — Sister Wives' Janelle Brown calls out Kody's behavior to protect Robyn

Sister Wives aired a new episode on June 1, 2025, where Janelle Brown shared her perspective on Kody Brown’s actions within the family. During the second installment of the season 19 one-on-one interviews, Janelle claimed that Kody has become more “villainous” in order to shift attention away from Robyn Brown, his legal wife, and protect her from blame for the family's problems.

The interview, led by host Sukanya Krishnan, explored Janelle’s views on the family’s history, the ongoing issues, and how Robyn and Kody’s relationship has impacted the family dynamic.

“I feel like a lot of people want to pin the blame on Robyn. I don’t think she is necessarily innocent in this. It takes two,” Janelle said.

She added that Kody has made himself look worse to protect Robyn,

“I think in a lot of ways he’s even more villainous I guess, to kind of take away some of the blame from her,” she shared.

Janelle shares her view on Kody’s changing behavior and Robyn’s role in Sister Wives

During this episode of Sister Wives, Janelle discussed how Kody’s actions have evolved over time, especially in relation to the family’s history and his relationship with the children.

“I think he wants people to feel bad for him. Like he’s carrying the burden of everything, when really it’s more complicated than that,” she said.

Janelle explained that Kody’s efforts to shield Robyn have created confusion within the family, as some believe Robyn never wanted the plural family in the first place. She also touched on the family’s past, sharing that she never felt Robyn was completely at fault.

“It wasn’t just Robyn’s fault. It takes two people, or in our case, a lot of people, to make things work or fall apart,” she shared.

Janelle suggested that Kody’s tendency to take the blame away from Robyn has left others feeling silenced. Janelle added, “When we try to speak up, it’s like our voices don’t matter anymore.” Her comments highlighted the challenges the family continues to face, both on and off the show.

Janelle reflects on the family’s past and the impact of Kody’s choices in Sister Wives

In the interview, Janelle spoke about the early days of the family and how the relationships among the wives and Kody have shifted.

“In the beginning, I really thought we were building something together. It wasn’t perfect, but we were a team,” she said.

Janelle reflected on how the focus used to be on creating a home and raising their children, but things changed when Kody’s attention shifted more toward Robynin Sister Wives. She added that Kody’s recent behavior, including “rewriting history” and “talking about the kids,” has left her concerned about the family’s future.

“I’ve seen him twist things in ways that just aren’t true,” she noted.

Janelle shared that when Kody tries to protect Robyn, it often feels like the other wives don’t get to speak up. She said it’s like they’re not part of the story anymore. Janelle also explained that this makes it harder for her to talk about her feelings because the focus is always on Kody and Robyn. She felt that Kody’s actions have caused the family to drift apart.

Janelle believed that in a family like theirs, everyone should have a voice, and without that, it feels like they’re not really a family.

Catch the latest episodes of Sister Wives which are available to stream on TLC.

