“One of the best singers I've ever seen”- The Voice coach John Legend praises Bryson Battle’s head-turning performance

The second episode of the coveted Knockouts phase of season 27 of The Voice was finally released on April 7. Here, singers within each team were segregated into pairs of two. The singers within the pair competed against each other, and only one advanced to the next round, while the other was eliminated.

Ad

In the second Knockouts episode, i.e., episode 11, Bryson Battle and Tatum Scott from Team John Legend faced off against each other. The former won the round after singing Aretha Franklins' Ain't No Way and gathered praises from the judges. John Legend, Bryson's mentor, expressed his impression of Bryson's performance by saying:

"One of the best singers I've ever seen in any context."

The coach also showed promise in Bryson's journey ahead as he thought Bryson had so much more room to grow. The other two judges also poured in their appreciation as they were equally moved by Bryson's performance.

Ad

Trending

More details on what the judges said about Bryson's performance in The Voice season 27, episode 11

Giving a reason for his song selection, Bryson Battle explained that he thought Ain't No Way was one of the hardest songs to sing, which made him take it as a challenge and sing it. His calculated risk worked out because his performance was appreciated by all the judges.

Ad

Ad

Bryson's soulful performance impressed his coach, John, so much that he stood up to listen to his song. His choice of song enabled him to show off his varied musical talents, such as acting and musical theatre. After he finished singing, Adam Levine chimed in to say:

"(Bryson) can do anything there is to do when it comes to singing."

Kelsea Ballerini praised Bryson as having one of the greatest voices, calling him "one in a million" and noting his ability to make old-school songs sound contemporary. His coach, John Legend, called him one of the best singers he’d seen, highlighting his range, soul, and potential for growth.

Ad

"You can win this show," he added.

Bryson was declared the winner of the Knockouts round and advanced to the Playoffs round.

Bryson Battle's performances on The Voice season 27

Bryson Battle first appeared on The Voice season 27 on episode 2, which was the Blind Auditions episode. In the episode, Bryson made all four chairs turn, which was the first testament of his singing prowess. He achieved this feat after choosing to sing A Song for You by Leon Russell.

Ad

Ad

John, in an attempt to bag the talented singer, reminded him that he was the first one to turn his chair. In the wide choice that Bryson got, he went with John. Then came his Battles performance, where he sang Made For Me by Muni Long alongside another The Voice contestant, Ari Camille.

He won, while the latter lost but remained in the competition because Adam Levine stole her. After his Battles performance, his coach John Legend said:

Ad

"Everybody’s jaw is on the floor seeing what you can do with your voice."

Similar to his words for Bryson's Knockouts performance, John had told him that he was one of the best vocalists they had in the competition, even after his Battles performance.

New episodes of The Voice season 27 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More