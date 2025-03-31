“Opportunistic”- Married to Medicine fans criticize Simone for clashing with Quad

Season 11 of Married to Medicine made it to episode 17, i.e., its reunion part 2, on March 30. The episode addressed Heavenly's feud with Sweet Tea, and saw Mimi coming to the dias to discuss her experience of the show. It also saw a feud between Quad and Simone.

The previous episodes of Married to Medicine covered little disagreements between Quad and Simone because Simone chose to be on Greg and Lateasha's side, who were Quad's ex-husband and his new wife.

So, in episode 17, Simone accused Quad of not being around in their friend group and then wrongly calling out for befriending Lateasha.

This sparked off a fight between the two because Quad believed that she didn't come to the group because the group kept inviting Greg and Lateasha. This was where Simone said Quad was getting the "karma" for turning her back on people.

Fans of Married to Medicine came to X to criticize Simone for clashing with Quad.

"I’m not a huge fan of Quad but Dr. Simone doing a video with Sweet Tea (in time for tonight’s showdown) seems disingenuous and opportunistic. I wouldn’t trust her Sweet Tea!" a fan said.

"Simone showed her ass last season when she used Quad’s trauma to make a point. Then she does it again this season by admitting they brought Quad’s abuser around as 'karma'" said another fan.

"So basically Simone befriended Sweet Tea & G out of spite against Quad. Got it," added a third.

"Simone saying Quad is getting the karma she deserves is diabolical karma for being a victim of abuse is crazy. Simone needs a season or 2 off," commented one.

Some fans of Married to Medicine criticized Simone because they believed she said the wrong things to Quad.

"SIMONE IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE. ALWAYS YELLING TO GET HER POINT ACROSS. IF HER & CECIL GOT DIVORCED, SHE WOULD NOT WANT HIS NEW WIFE IN THE GROUP & WE BLOCKED EACH OTHER SO IDGAF," an X user wrote.

"So basically what Sweet Tea said was correct they used her and greg to push Quad out, and Simone just admitted to it! Hating **s h**s," another user wrote.

"Me trying to figure out the karma Simone thinks Quad deserves.. seeing as how Gregory was abusive," commented one.

"This shows Simone's real colors. Everything that she's done has been to get back at Quad. Quad been holding that in; I could hear it in her voice. I've never seen her get like this on this show. To yell like that, the things that Simone was saying was EVIL!" wrote one.

The clash between Simone and Quad on Married to Medicine season 11 reunion part 2

Andy, the host of Married to Medicine, read a fan reaction stating that Quad's new favorite game was uplifting her new man, King. He then asked Curtis, Simone's husband, to say what he thought about it.

Curtis said that Quad had seen Greg talking about his love for Lateasha all season long, implying that it was unfair to Quad.

Simone, sitting backstage, chimed in on this, saying Quad might have seen Greg talk about Lateasha on screen, but she wasn't around to witness it firsthand. Quad said:

"The fact that y'all ushered them back into this f**king group is the problem."

Simone stated that they ushered them back to the group because Quad wasn't around. Simone then told her that she got "karma" because she turned her back on people, so people did the same.

