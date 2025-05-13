“ROBBED”- American Idol fans react to Thunderstorm Artis’ elimination ahead of Top 3

American Idol Season 23, Episode 18 was released on May 12. It featured the Top 5 contestants of the season vying for a spot in the Top 3. While Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix advanced to the finale, Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley were eliminated by public vote.

Thunderstorm Artis, who had maintained the quality of his performances since the audition, garnered praise from the judges, including Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, cheers from the live audience, and appreciation from viewers on X.

The singer still fell short of some votes to advance to the finale after he chose to sing "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes," which was featured in the film Cinderella. His other Disney song of the night was "Find Yourself" from Cars. While the judges only had good things to say about both of his performances, the voters at home believed the others were better, and their collective votes sent him home.

"Slater and Thunderstorm were ROBBED," a fan said.

"American Idol did not fail me tonight. Jamal and Breanna in the final 3? I’m up! I’m sorry for Thunderstorm, though," said another.

"Dangnabit. I really wanted Thunderstorm to make it into the Top 3 of this #AmericanIdol season. But at least Jamal made it. That Beauty and The Beast performance definitely locked him into the Final 3. Jamal is my pick to win this season," added a third.

"Welp look like since Thunderstorm didn't make the finale I will now be rooting for Jamal!!!" commented another.

While a few fans of American Idol thought Thunderstorm's elimination was apt, others thought he was better than some of the others and didn't deserve to go home.

"America got it wrong again. Briana has zero charisma. Slater and Thunderstorm were better! Gabby should've won whole thing! Watch the baby face Cowboy win it!" an X user wrote.

"Not shocked but still so ANGRY. Thunderstorm should have 100% been in the finale. I'm honestly so sad," another user wrote.

"The John hate on the timeline is ridiculous, dude is the second coming of George Strait…surprised by Thunderstorm’s departure though," commented one.

"I’m so upset that Thunderstorm didn’t make it to the top 3," wrote another.

Thunderstorm's performances and the judges' comments on American Idol season 23 episode 18

The 29-year-old from Hawaii, in line with the Disney theme of the episode, performed 'A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes' from Cinderella. He shared that he used to sing this song to his son. Lin, the guest mentor, suggested beginning the song softly like a lullaby, and it proved effective.

Following his performance, Carrie remarked that the song suited him perfectly and that he poured his heart into it. She noted that he achieved just the right balance, and she could sense his emotion in the performance. Lionel believed Thunderstorm "knocked" it out of the park.

"That moment makes our show so great. It's hard to critique when you come out here every week and give so much. That was such a perfect moment," said Luke.

After his second performance of Find Yourself from the movie Cars, Carrie said she would stand if she could, adding that he could connect to people.

"All is good in the world when you sing. We felt it," she added.

Lionel echoed Carrie's sentiments, praising Thunderstorm's skill in engaging the audience and referring to him as a "vibe master." Luke reminisced about the moments spent playing music in a room with his father, declaring that he deserved a spot on the American Idol stage.

Fans seeking updates on American Idol season 23 can follow the show's official Instagram page, @americanidol.

