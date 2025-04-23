“Security and privacy is important”— Married at First Sight star Jacqui reveals she used a rented house for Homestays

While Married at First Sight Australia has already finished airing in Australia, it's still ongoing in the UK. People there are still watching the Homestays episodes, where brides and grooms of the season take each other to their respective homes.

The recent episodes covered Married at First Sight bride, Jacqui, bringing her partner Ryan to her Sydney house in this Homestays phase of the season. A topic of discussion among the fans was that the house Jacqui took him to was a rented one because there were no personal items in it. Jacqui took to Instagram to put an end to the speculation by confirming that it was a rented house.

"As a single lady, security and privacy is important to me and my friends," she said.

She said she made the move because she wanted to keep her actual residence private. The revelation was made in an Instagram story posted by her in the days following the speculations after the Homestay episodes were released.

More on what Married at First Sight star Jacqui said about her rented property

After the Homestays episode recently aired in the UK, fans of the show accused Jacqui of using a fake house because there were no personal items seen in the apartment that was documented in these episodes.

Jacqui accepted that it was a rented house and that it was okay not to bring cameras into one's own home if it was for security reasons. Married at First Sight Australia is watched by a record-breaking 2.45 million people, according to Nine for Brands. It is one of the highest watched reality shows in the country, so Jacqui's decision not to show her home to the world is reasonable.

In her story, responding to the people who accused her of using a rented home for her Homestays, Jacqui posted a screenshot of one of her reels that had her actual house. She said that the video was taken at her actual Manly home, referring to her neighborhood in Sydney.

She added that security and privacy were important to her and her friends and that she didn't feel comfortable letting "all of Australia" into her actual home. She added that the apartments the couples are shown sharing in Married at First Sight are also decorated hotel rooms.

Explaining the purpose of the Homestays phase of the experiment, Jacqui said that the week was about getting to know each other in their usual neighborhood, doing their usual things, and not about the homes they live in.

"If you care about the actual homes, you should watch a show like The Block, not MAFS, lol," she quipped.

Jacqui also shared a couple of more pictures from her actual home. As per the reports from Daily Mail Australia, published on March 19, privacy and security weren't the only reasons for Jacqui not doing the Homestays in her house. The actual reason was that her house was deemed "too small" for filming.

The publication also reported that the Manly area Airbnb was rented by the Married at First Sight producers for about $200 a night and consisted of two storeys.

"She had roommates living at her house, and it was in a messy state, and she didn't feel comfortable with it," a production associate told the publication.

He also mentioned that Jacqui and Ryan were instructed not to tell anyone that it was a fake house and were asked to pretend like it was Jacqui's own. In an interview with Pedestrian.TV, published on March 18, Jacqui also confirmed that the production hired these houses for participants who had housemates, and that it had been happening for years.

"Production are in control of filming locations and sets — the content is the focus and they try to create things as accurately as possible," she added.

For more updates on Married at First Sight star Jacqui, fans of the show can follow her on her official Instagram, @jacquileeburfoot.

