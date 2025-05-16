⁠"She's deluded"— The Amazing Race fans react to Ana's bold claim that she and Jonathan did "so well at working together"

The Amazing Race season 37 found its winners — Carson and Jack this week on Thursday, May 15, 2025. After their victory was announced, the final three teams reflected upon their journeys together and how well they worked.

Ad

Ana said that although people saw them fight, it was "just normal." She also said that they loved each other and that they were each other's people. While commenting on her journey on the show with Jonathan, she claimed that she thought they did "so well at working together."

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 commented on Ana's claims about her and Jonathan's teamwork and believed she was delusional. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Shut up Jonathan...& Ana you dont work well together, she's deluded."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yay for Jack and Carson. We'll deserved win. Jonathan and Ana are both delusional after those finale comments. She thinks they work well together and he thinks he learned something. Wrong on both accounts," a fan commented.

"Ana saying arguing with Jonathan is “normal” shows how blind she is to his mistreatment and gaslighting! He is a horrible human being. Ana deserves so much better…you can tell she has an amazing heart," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of The Amazing Race praised Ana's journey on the CBS show:

"Ana stay strong cuz it was all you and your strength, patience and perseverance that led ur team to the final leg...Ana u deserve all the flowers, ur husband is a total b*tthole but u love him(clearly a choice) and he is lucky to have you," a person wrote.

Ad

"Karma is a bish! Ana u deserve better. Nastiness is not a winning strategy. Being degrading 2 your partner in life & games is not cute no matter the diagnosis. Stop being demeaning," a fan commented.

"Johnathan & Ana being 3rd is definitely karma on Johnathan's part. They are a strong team that could've won but Johnathan's inability to be understanding, inability to be a decent partner, his ego being crushed any time they don't do well resulted in them losing," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"Ana just said "you're gonna see us fight, and that's JUST NORMAL" I'm so truly GLAD they didn't win," a person wrote.

"Jonathan couldn’t even utter one word of praise for his wife?! What a tool. She is way too nice for him," a fan commented.

"That's just normal"— Ana reflects upon her fights with Jonathan while on The Amazing Race season 37 after the finale

Ad

In the season finale of The Amazing Race season 37, Carson and Jack won the show and took home a grand prize of $1 million. After the announcement was made, the three finalists — Carson and Jack, Han and Holden, and Jonathan and Ana, reflected on the weeks they spent traveling the world as part of the show.

Ana and Jonathan, whose relationship had been questioned multiple times while they were on the show, commented on their teamwork. Ana praised themselves and said they did "so well at working together."

Ad

"You're gonna see us fight, and that's just normal," she added.

The Amazing Race season 37 female participant added that Jonathan was her "person," and she was his. She added that even through their struggles, "fights," "ups and downs," they were able to make it till the end.

"That just speaks of how well we work together," she added.

Ana said that it showed how much they loved and supported each other. Jonathan also commented on their journey on The Amazing Race and said it increased his "tolerance" and "resilience." The cast member added that it also helped his ability to adapt to difficult situations.

Ad

Fans online reacted to the married couple's parting words and criticized Ana for normalizing Jonathan's behavior.

Jonathan and Ana's The Amazing Race season 37 journey can be watched back by streaming the show on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More