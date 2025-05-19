"So inappropriate"— Sister Wives fans divided by Kody Brown digging a grave for late son, Garrison, ahead of his funeral

Sister Wives season 19 episode 25 proved to be an emotional one as the family got ready to bid farewell to Robert 'Garrison' Brown after he suddenly passed away in March 2024. While the last few episodes revolved around the late cast member's passing, in the latest episode, the Brown family made preparations for his funeral in Wyoming.

While they all wanted to say goodbye, Kody Brown, Garrison's father, wanted a moment with his son and found a different way to honor him. Ahead of the funeral, he asked the person in charge of the cemetery if he could be the one to dig his son's grave.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on Kody Brown wanting to honor his son online, and while some appreciated the moment, others felt it was "inappropriate." While reflecting upon the moment online, one person wrote on X:

"This entire grave digging is so inappropriate. Kody makes this huge production about his brothers that "have experience " with Garrison? WTF? If this was truly about his son wouldn't his other adult sons actually be a part of this?"

"I’m pissed. Kody spends his time with his “new kids” but mostly he says over and over “it about putting my boy in the ground.” Disturbing to me. So very focused on digging the grave and avoiding any real connection to his whole family. Narcissist," a fan commented.

"It is definitely not normal. And givien the fact that if he would have responded to Garrison he probably wouldn't have died, it's even worse. He actions killed his son, and now he's literally digging the grave," a tweet read.

Some fans of Sister Wives season 19 were touched by Kody's gesture:

"#Sisterwives is killing me tonight. Digging that grave is tearing me apart. Kody crying. Janelle crying. It is just crushing. We've watched them for years and years. Its truly like a neighbor or coworker. Its heartbreaking," a person wrote.

"Ok very moving and beautiful for Kody to dig his son’s grave, but did he have to leave the buckets of dirt and giant tarp right there for the funeral," a fan commented.

"Kody’s guilt is the driving force behind him “having to” dig this grave. Maybe he wants to bury all his regrets too. He handled his older children badly," a tweet read.

Fans of Sister Wives season 19 further said:

"This whole digging the grave is just a damn performance, and it's a sick performance. Kody doing this is not going to bring him the "peace" he thinks it is. Everyone is celebrating Garrison's life, and Kody is making it all about himself," a person wrote.

"Completely performative. It's as if he's forgotten that he is on a reality show, and we have seen it all. We know he was and is an absentee father. He drew the line because Robyn didn't feel safe around the other kids. They are disgusting," a fan commented.

"Trying to honor my son as best I can"— Kody Brown explains why he wanted to dig a grave for Garrison to rest in during Sister Wives season 19's latest episode

In Sister Wives season 19 episode 25, titled, He Heals the Brokenhearted, the Brown family made their way to Wyoming to honor Garrison and bury him next to his grandparents.

Kody brown, Garrison's father spoke to the s*xton of the cemetery as he wanted to honor his son in a special way. In a confessional, the Sister Wives season 19 cast member stated that Kody had asked him for permission to dig the grave instead of the person who would typically do it. He added that it meant "something" to him and he didn't know why but it felt "deeply emotional."

Kody's brother, Scott, and brother-in-law, Tim, were also present for the grave digging as the Sister Wives season 19 star believed they also played a part in nurturing Garrison "into maturity."

"Just trying to honor my son as best I can," Kody told the cameras.

He added that he didn't know if it was an honor, but noted that he was in mourning over his late son. The TLC star also said that he had never done anything like it before and said that it felt like one of the most "important" things he had done in his life.

Fans of Sister Wives season 19 commented on Kody digging a grave to bury Garrison in and were mostly critical of it. While some believed it was a heartbreaking moment.

Tune in every Sunday on TLC to watch new episodes of Sister Wives season 19.

