"So stupid”—Inside fans react to George taking immunity token before elimination and lying to other cast members

Inside season 2, a reality TV show started by YouTube channel Sidemen, aired episode 5 on March 21, 2205 on Netflix. The episode saw two challenges and also documented insiders going into the temptation room, where some of them were seen resisting decisions that would cost them money from the prize pot.

When George was called into the temptation room, there was a box of glass with a token inside it, placed right between the room. It was revealed that it was an immunity token that would save him from the next elimination but would deduct 30K from the total prize pot.

At first, George was firm about not taking it, but when Sidemen star Vik's voice told him that he had spent the least amount of money from the prize pot as compared to his cast mates, he reconsidered his decision. Another throw that influenced his decision was a card that was kept in the same room. It anonymously quoted an insider saying they needed to eliminate George to save another contestant.

George still didn't want the token, and when he was leaving the room, the voice said he couldn't leave for the next 20 minutes. This too factored in on his decision and he ended up taking the token. He also lied to his cast mates about it.

Fans of Inside reacted to George's move of taking the immunity token and lying about it to others. One viewer wrote on X:

"George is so stupid, he shouldn’t of took the immunity and then lied and said he did."

"George on the sly tbh any of the insiders would have taken immunity too," said another.

"So basically George wasted 30k on immunity……..He only got one vote and it was from Cinna (cause she knew he wouldn’t get eliminated)," added a third.

"The immunity cost 30k cuz that’s the amount PK said he didn’t take and they know if George takes it, they will look at PK cuz everyone sees George as the “good guy”," commented one.

Some fans of Inside claimed that the editing of George's time in the temptation room did him "dirty" because it seemed as if he took the token immediately, instead of thinking it through during those 20 minutes.

"Editing did George dirtyyyyy lmaooo why did they act like he immediately took the immunity when he had a whole 20 minutes left," an X user wrote.

"They did my man George dirty with the edit as if he took the temptation immediately & not showing he had to stay in the room for 20 min," another user wrote.

"The way they edited George getting the immunity seemed like he didn’t even think about it???? but the boy didn’t even speak up and say that???" commented one.

"Wait no I hate that they’ve made it seem like George took the immunity straight away wtf that’s messed up," said another.

What happened when George was out of the temptation room on Inside season 2 episode 5?

Once George took the token, left the temptation room, and saw his friends, he told them how he was offered a token for 30K but he rejected it. He stated:

"I obviously deliberated it for a while and I said, 'No, look if my team want me gone, they want me gone."

In turn, his cast mates gave him hugs and appreciated his gameplay without knowing he was lying. During a confessional, Farah called George her "husband," stating that she wasn't surprised he didn't fall for the temptation.

Mili too said in a confessional that he was her "mullet daddy" and said she was very close to him, so she knew he wouldn't fall for the temptation either. In George's confessional, he said that lying was the worst part about taking the temptation.

For more updates on Inside season 2, fans can follow Sidemen's official Instagram account at @sidemen.

