“Stays losing” — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Aneesa and Ashley’s elimination

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 4 was aired on February 19, 2025. It witnessed Aneesa and Ashley M, partners and rivals, reconciling after their beef in the previous episodes. It showed Faysal and Amber winning the Daily Challenge while Adam and Steve went to the elimination arena and chose Aneesa and Ashley to compete against. The latter team lost, making Adam and Steve winners of 3 elimination arenas.

Ad

In the elimination arena, one player had to play offense, while the other had to be the defender. The offender had to stand on top of a tank and fill it, while the defender would stand right under their tank and try blocking as much water from filling up, as they could.

The twist here was every time TJ blew his horn, the teams had to exchange and the offender would become the defender. After three rounds, whoever filled their tank the most would win. After fighting neck-to-neck, Adam and Steve won the fight, sending Aneesa and Ashley home. Fans of The Challenge: All Stars took to X to react to their elimination.

Ad

Trending

"Idc about losing Aneesa cause she does 50 a year & stays losing," wrote a user on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several other fans of The Challenge: All Stars criticized Aneesa, supporting her being eliminated in the episode

"I feel bad for Aneesa sometimes. I really hope she starts realizing she’s really not as valuable to people as she thinks - she needs to be on her S**T from here on out," wrote a fan.

"LMAAAAO @MTVASHLEYBROOKE kicked Aneesa on purpose!!! I would too," said another fan.

Ad

"Ashley kinda tanked the elim but that’s okay I’m still blaming Aneesa for everything," commented a netizen.

"I’m devastated for Ashley but her elimination was expected considering Aneesa’s track record let’s be real and at least Ashley is free now," added another netizen.

Meanwhile, several other fans blamed Ashley for the loss.

Ad

"Ashley 100% threw that elimination. She knew she had zero chance of winning with Aneesa as her partner and just wanted to go home," said a netizen.

"Not Ashley being the reason they lost tonight elimination. My girl Aneesa finally beating the flop allegations," added another netizen.

"Ashley you realize the reason you lost is because you made a dumb decision and took off your goggles? Yet Aneesa was the problem?" wrote a user.

Ad

The Daily Challenge on The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 4

The Daily Challenge on The Challenge: All-Stars season 5 episode 4 was called "Push Over," in which the teams had to go down a runway on top of a semi-truck. On the runway, there were rings on both sides of the truck. One partner had to push their rival, suspended by a rope, off the truck, so that they could grab the rings.

Ad

Ad

The swinging partner had to swing back on the truck and hand the ring to the pushing partner. The pushing partner had to walk on a balancing beam and put the rings on a pole. Among these rings were three yellow rings which would give them twice as many points as the normal rings. The team to gather the highest amount of rings would get the highest points.

Amber and Faysal and Devin and Leroy were the two teams who both got 11 rings out each. However, Amber and Faysal brought more yellow rings so they won The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 4 Daily Challenge.

Ad

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 are released every Wednesday, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback