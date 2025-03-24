“Subtle and witty”- Married to Medicine fans react to Toya shading Sweet Tea at the reunion

The reunion episode of Married to Medicine season 11 was released on March 23, sparking a wave of fan reactions. Episode 16, which featured the meet-up, had the ladies of the show customarily gather to discuss the season and settle some scores. At one point, Andy asked Toya if there were going to be any more Birkin showers, referring to the 'baby shower' she gave for her Hermes bag.

Toya said that there were not going to be any more baby showers and reminded Andy that her Kelly bag was her first bag, which was then sitting in a new home. She revealed that she got a new house, which was not a rental.

"I didn't move into anybody else's house, I'll tell you that," she added.

There was a moment of silence, after which Quad laughed because she recognized it was directed at Sweet Tea. Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford married Gregory, whom Quad was married to. After they separated, Sweet Tea moved into the house Quad used to live in.

When Toya said she did not move into another person's house, she directly shaded Tea. This started a series of back-and-forths between Sweet Tea and Toya, as the former stated that they did not live in that house anymore.

Fans of Married to Medicine came to X to react to Toya shading Tea.

"'I didn't move into anybody else's house, I tell you that.' The way that Quad caught that immediately. Now that read was quick, yet subtle, and witty. I'll give you that Toya," a fan said.

"Toya threw SHADE @Sweet Tea & said I didn't move in some1's house. I'll tell U THAT & Quad burst out laughing! LMAO! Lateasha she own her home & that no longer belongs 2 her (Quad). U Just got your name on your mortgage so relax 2 Toya," said another.

"'I didn’t move into anybody else’s house.' LMFAOOOOOOO TOYA WITH THE STRAY ON TEA I AM DEAD I cackled just like Quad," added a third.

"B**ch! The way Quad hollered when Toya said, I didn’t move into anyone else’s house. Teanisha didn’t catch it until Quad hollered #Married2Med 'my name is on my mortgage'," commented another.

Many fans of Married to Medicine had a hilarious reaction to it as they laughed at Toya's comment.

"Toya must have forgot that rental was indeed somebody’s else’s house. But she did gag ole Lipton," an X user wrote.

"LMAOOOOOOO @ the shade Toya just threw at Sweet Tea over her hand-me-down accommodations!" another user wrote.

"So funny to see how Toya switched up on Tea because she realized Quad is needed and would continue to be on the show no matter the games they play," commented one.

"'I didn't move into anybody else's house. I'll tell you that!' Toya clocked Sweet Tea," wrote one.

The clash between Sweet Tea and Toya on Married to Medicine season 11 reunion

After Toya's comment on the Married to Medicine reunion, when Quad started laughing, Sweet Tea mentioned that she owned her home and it no longer belonged to Quad. Toya stated that her name was on her mortgage, to which Sweet Tea said that it was the same case for her too. Tea also quipped saying Toya just got her name on the mortgage and asked her to relax.

Later when Andy asked Toya if she had something to criticize about the Married to Medicine reunion episode, she said that she did not like where she was seated, which right next to Sweet Tea. She told everyone that she had always welcomed newcomers with love and she was not a bad friend.

To this, Sweet Tea stated that she was on her side when she was feuding with Quad. She then told Quad that Toya had been an instigator in their fights and so was Heavenly.

Fans of Married to Medicine can follow Toya on her official Instagram account @toyabushharris.

