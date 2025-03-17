Married to Medicine season 11 episode 15 recap: Sweet Tea opens up to Greg while Toya shares concerns about Eugene’s foot injury

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 15 aired on March 16, 2024. Titled Duchess Toya and Her Royal Court, the episode featured Toya Bush-Harris hosting a medieval-themed anniversary party. The cast members dressed in period costumes, but tensions remained high among certain members.

One of the major moments in the Married to Medicine episode was Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford discussing group tensions with her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford. The two considered attending Toya’s party amid the drama surrounding them.

Meanwhile, Toya expressed concern over Eugene Harris’s foot injury, which he sustained while assisting a tow truck driver. The couple also had a debate about historical facts.

What happened in Married to Medicine season 11 episode 15?

In Married to Medicine season 11 episode 15, Sweet Tea and Gregory had an open discussion about the group’s treatment of them. Greg expressed his frustration, saying, "I've been so hurt by this group lately." Sweet Tea acknowledged the strain, adding:

"I really don't know where I'm at with the group right now because, you know, I do feel like I've been treated unfairly."

She felt the group was blaming both of them for past conflicts in Married to Medicine. Greg also spoke about feeling pressured by others.

"The issue is respect. At the church, the fellas asked me about this again. As if I haven't explained it in absolute clarity," he said.

Feeling frustrated, he questioned whether the group would ever reach a resolution as they continued to pressure him on certain issues. Meanwhile, Sweet Tea hesitated about attending Toya’s party. She admitted that while she wanted to support Toya, their conversation left her uncertain.

"She basically said that she felt like she had to choose," Sweet Tea explained.

She did not want to beg to be accepted in the group. Greg agreed, and in a confessional, he admitted he was conflicted about their next move.

"I don't really want to run away from a situation. But this is maybe best to back up a little bit," he said.

Sweet Tea suggested they focus on themselves instead. Meanwhile, Toya and Eugene had their own issues to deal with.

Toya was concerned about Eugene’s foot injury, which he suffered trying to help a tow truck driver after their golf cart ran out of gas. Toya urged him to take care of himself, telling him:

"I want you to keep that on your foot. I don't want your foot to be in pain."

Eugene reassured her, saying:

"I would never put my foot in something that wasn't comfortable."

The couple also discussed Toya’s party, which she was excited about. Eugene, however, challenged her understanding of historical accuracy.

"This era was made up. The queen wasn't Black," he told her, referring to Bridgerton as a fantasy.

Toya, surprised, responded:

"But I thought it was based off of a true story."

Eugene clarified that it was not, leading to a lighthearted exchange. Later in Married to Medicine, Toya reflected on the guest list. She was unsure if Sweet Tea and Greg would attend, stating in a confessional:

"At this point, I have no clue whether or not Letitia has convinced Greg to come to the event."

Eugene was disappointed about their potential absence, saying, "I still kind of hate that Letitia and Gregory aren't coming." Toya emphasized that she wanted everyone to come together, despite their disagreements. Eugene echoed this sentiment, saying:

"Even if we have disagreements, still be able to come together for a nice event."

Toya had a plan in case Sweet Tea and Greg did attend.

"If Tea and Greg show up at this beautiful event, I have decided that I am going to designate a time period that is just for the Luncefords," she said in a Married to Medicine confessional.

She planned to allow them to mingle during the cocktail hour before having them leave early.

Married to Medicine reunion part 1 will air on Sunday, March 23, on Bravo.

