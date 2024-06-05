"Thank god I had security" — RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof opens up about the attempted kidnapping of her son

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof recalled a scary incident when someone attempted to kidnap her son some 19 years ago while they were on a shopping trip.

During an appearance with fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, June 4, Maloof opened up about the attempted kidnapping. The reality TV star recalled that she was with her infant son, his nanny, and their security detail when a woman tried to kidnap her child. She said:

“My nanny and I were there and security was over further away and this lady came up and my son was crying and she actually took him out of my nanny’s hands and started going towards the elevator.”

Fortunately, they had security with them, Maloof said. Further recounting the events, she noted:

“Thank god I had security, but he was in the back looking. The whole thing went down in seconds.”

Adrienne Maloof detailed the kidnapping attempt of her infant son during a shopping trip

According to the reality TV star, the attempt happened while they went shopping at Neiman Marcus. She said:

“It was, and that’s at Neiman Marcus, but I guess it makes sense if you’re looking for kids that come from wealth.”

Talking about the attempt further, Adrienne Maloof noted that it was “freaky” and that the cops had to be called. She mentioned:

“It was freaky, but that’s how quickly it can happen…within seconds.”

Ultimately, Adrienne was relieved to have her security detail at the time, saying that the security managed to get the woman as she was “going towards the elevator.” Maloof added:

“I was glad he saw it. He wanted to be away from us. We were just sitting there and [he was giving] us our freedom, but no. He was on top of it. I actually thought, ‘Wow, thank god,’ because what if he wasn’t there?”

The RHOBH alum didn't specify which of her sons was nearly kidnapped, but given the timeline of the events, it seemed Maloof was talking about her firstborn. Adrienne Maloof and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif of Botched, share three sons, Gavin, 20, and twins Christian and Colin, 18.

Maloof and Nassif married in 2002 but decided to separate in 2013. Nassif has since mentioned that the reality show RHOBH, in which the couple starred for the first three seasons, had negatively impacted their already struggling marriage.

He told E! News back in July 2023 that he won’t “ever do something like that again.” Nassif mentioned that being on the show “sped up” his and Adrienne Maloof’s demise and divorce.

