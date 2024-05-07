“That’s Billie Eilish” — Fans liken Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala 2024 look to Eilish

Famous for her signature long blonde hair, actress Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala 2024 look with a black bob cut surprised some netizens online. Plenty of fans on social media likened the actress’ red carpet look to Billie Eilish, with one of them sharing their thoughts on X.

“That’s Billie Eilish,” a fan wrote.

Euphoria actress rocked a Cinderella-esque powder-blue tulle princess gown by Miu Miu at the Met Gala 2024. On her way to the red carpet event in New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, she paired her ensemble with a sheer black veil embellished with crystals and black leather opera gloves.

Fans react to Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala 2024 look

Fans took to social media to share what they thought of Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala 2024 look, with many of them sharing the same sentiments that the actress looked similar to Eilish.

“Thought this was Billie for a sec,” a fan wrote on X.

“If I saw her and Billie Eilish together, I would get confused, she looks so surreal in this outfit,” another fan commented.

“It’s giving a mixture of Billie in 2022 and in 2021. But I still think is really pretty and she looks amazing as always,” another user wrote on X.

Other fans shared their appreciation for the actress’ beauty on the red carpet. Meanwhile, a few of the netizens commented on her new hairstyle.

“LOVE THE BLACK HAIR MOMENT AND THE DRESS but someone fix those bangs immediately,” a fan wrote.

“Don’t love dark hair on her skin tone and undertones but she’s gorg,” a fan wrote on X.

“SYDNEY SWEENEY!!!!!! HOLY!!! Saved the best for the last truly,” another fan commented on X.

More about Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala 2024 look

Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala 2024 look featured a strapless gown from Miu Miu, embellished with flowers and crystals throughout the bodice. Her outfit resembled a “springtime vixen” to match the Met Gala theme “The Garden of Time” for the night event.

For the hair, Sweeney kept her dark locks trimmed in a bob with full bangs, while she kept her accessory understated but striking with a diamond Assana necklace. For makeup, the Euphoria actress opted for a shimmery look, which featured silver glitter for her face and neck, and topped everything with a jet-black cat-eye liner to make her eyes pop.

Tune in for more Met Gala 2024 updates and watch the star-studded red carpet event on Vogue’s website and its streaming partners, YouTube and TikTok.