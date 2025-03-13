"The most robbed player" — Survivor fans react to Cedrik's shocking decision to eliminate Justin

CBS's Survivor Season 48 aired Episode 3 on March 12, 2025. The episode saw the castaways compete in another immunity challenge followed by another tribal council, during which Justin's journey came to an end.

At the tribal council, Mary's successful Shot in the Dark gave Cedrek the power to cast the deciding vote and he was conflicted between Sai and Justin. After telling Sai and Mary they needed to make amends and work as a team, the contestant voted to eliminate Justin.

Fans online chimed in on Cedrek voting the cast member out. One person wrote on X:

"So Justin was FORCED to go on a journey and FORCED to risk his vote and now, because Mary’s 1 in 6 chance at a shot in the dark worked, Justin is the literal only person Cedrek and Sai can both vote for. Justin is the most robbed player maybe ever?????!?!?!? WTF!!!!"

"justin when he’s in the middle of one of the craziest votes in survivor history caused solely by him not telling anyone he lost his vote," a fan commented.

"Survivor I have a bone to pick with you! That journey of a challenge was trash because you literally set Justin up to go home!! Yall need to fix this before Survivor 50!" a tweet read.

Fans were conflicted by Cedrek voting for Justin:

"cedrek voted for sai not once but twice in a row and then switched his vote to justin. sai’s never gonna trust him again and mary’s already gonna jump ship. sai’s persuasion worked which i think will ultimately be to cedrek’s demise," a person wrote.

"Cedrek is a gentleman -Got rid of Justin (his #1) but at least dropped the name of Justin's family restaurant before sending him on his way....Going to be sold out before the doors even open," a fan commented.

"So disappointed that Justin didn't try and fight at tribal. Was really rooting for him. Looking forward to Cedrek getting the boot now. No way will Sai trust him again!" a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor Season 28 further said:

"I don't really see how they didn't tell Cedrek if he didn't vote out Justin here, he'd go home. Shouldn't he be drawing a rock?" a person wrote.

"What an episode of SURVIVOR! @maryzheng_ is an absolute cool, calm & collected LEGEND. Justin Pepperoni held his chin high! I believe Cedrek made a BIG MISTAKE!" a fan commented.

Cedrek eliminates Justin during Survivor's latest Tribal Council

In Survivor Season 28 Episode 7, Sai and Mary locked horns during the latest tribal council. Sai alleged that Mary was untrustworthy and the two got into an argument. Seeing the argument escalate, Jedd Probst interrupted the castaways and said it was time to vote.

As Justin went to cast his vote, he read a note that said he was not going to be able to cast a vote. He noted that while he was not surprised, he hoped he would be able to survive the vote out. After all the Season 48 stars cast their votes, the host told the contestants it was time to play any advantage or idols they may have.

Mary played her Shot in the Dark advantage, which saved her from being eliminated. Jeff began to read out the other votes and it was revealed that all cast members had voted for her but since she was safe, there was a re-vote.

Justin and Sai received one vote each since Justin couldn't vote. Since it was a tie, the players had to vote again. However, Mary had sacrificed her vote when she used the Shot in the Dark. Since Justin didn't have a vote, only Sai and Cedrek could vote. The host further said that Sai could only vote for Justin, but the other contestant could vote for either.

The Survivor Season 48 host read the votes out loud once again and it was another tie.

"We are officially deadlocked," Jeff said.

The Survivor host explained what was about to happen. He said in a typical deadlock, the cast would openly discuss who to vote for and if they couldn't come to a unanimous decision, they would have had to draw rocks. However, since Mary didn't have a vote, it came down to who Cedrek wanted to eliminate.

Cedrek contemplated who to vote for and ultimately picked Justin despite having voted for Sai twice before.

Fans of Survivor Season 48 commented on the result of the latest Tribal Council online and were divided by Cedrek's deciding vote.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch new episodes of Survivor Season 48.

