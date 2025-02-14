Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 32 was released on February 13. The episode saw the remaining couples participating in a Talent Show, where each one of them showcased their unique talent.

The episode showed the fallout from the couples' public questions. Ekin and Elma ended their long-running feud after Elma apologized for doubting Ekin's relationship with Curtis, though she refused to apologize to Curtis, believing they wouldn't get along.

However, just when fans thought their beef was squashed, Catherine told Elma what Ekin had said about her before they squashed their beef. She told her how Ekin said Elma and Sammy were trying to deflect from the issues in their own relationship by picking on Ekin and Curtis. Fans of Love Island: All Stars came to X to react to Catherine spilling Ekin's tea to Elma.

"Catherine and Gabby are so two faced, they aren’t honest friends to Ekin OR Elma," a fan said.

"Catherine is truly the definition of a friend to all is a friend to none," said another.

"Catherine hun, we can't keep defending you for this," added a third.

"Sorry Catherine that was snakey telling Elma that…," wrote one.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars even supported Catherine, while some noted that what Ekin's brother told her about the girls not being on her side was true.

"I'm still defending Catherine even if she being messy I never gaf," an X user wrote.

"Ekin’s brother is right.. none of the girls are for her. Catherine is snaking off now too and trying to cheer on Elma’s bad behaviour. She’s one of em," another user wrote.

"Gabby and Catherine are the fakest ones in there. They go from one group to another, agreeing with anything anybody says. A friend to everyone is a friend to no one," commented one.

"Yhea Catherine getting on my nerves agreeing with everyone which side are you on," another wrote.

What Elma said about Ekin's take on her complaints and what else went down in the Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 32

When Catherine told Elma that Ekin said she was trying to deflect from problems in her own relationship by going after Ekin and Curtis, Elma stated that Ekin would've said it in anger, the day before on Love Island: All Stars. She added:

"I want to believe that's what it is because after our conversation, I feel like out conversation was very calm, and yesterday we were very, very heightened."

She described her thoughts from the night before by adding that if she was asked yesterday if she wanted to speak to Ekin Su again, she probably would have said no. But she understood that they spoke today, and decided to move on from their beef, she thought that spoke volumes. She said that after the recent development, they could sit there and even laugh about it, the topic wasn't as stingy as it was the day before.

Apart from this, the Love Island: All Stars episode saw Luca singing in the Talent Show, Grace doing a Hula Hoop stunt, Gabby showing off her tap dancing skills, and Casey turning into a ventriloquist. Catherine decorated a cake, and Omar made figurines out of long balloons with his own narration to back them.

Ekin played the piano and Curtis danced. Elma also played an instrument, the violin, while Sammy performed a stunt routine. Harriet did a cheerleader routine while Ronnie showed off his basketball skills by kicking the ball in different ways and even doing a goal.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 come out every day, except Saturdays, on ITV2.

