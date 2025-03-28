“Vv embarrassing”- Southern Charm fans react to Molly’s opinions on Sienna and Shep’s dynamic

The Southern Charm season 10 reunion episode was released on March 27, 2025, and saw the cast gather to reflect on their experience and settle some scores. During the episode, Craig discussed his breakup with Paige while JT and Venita addressed their feud, which stemmed from Venita accusing JT of hiding his girlfriend from him.

Shep also spoke about his separation from Sienna, which was documented in the previous episodes of Southern Charm. Sienna left Shep because she was uncertain about him and during the reunion episode, Shep discussed how they broke up.

Molly also jumped in on the conversation and told Shep that she didn't want him to stop being vulnerable to someone because Sienna left him. Shep agreed stating that he did have problems being vulnerable to people.

Later when Shep said that Sienna told him that she hadn't signed up for him, Molly said that she had because she was looking for it on Raaya, the dating app where they met. Fans of Southern Charm came to X to react to Molly's say in the conversation.

"Molly pls stfu. Shep sought Sienna out. Meanwhile, you were begging for a kiss from Shep all season long. Vv embarrassing," a fan said.

"Molly it was you, that tuber and self-loathing all season, but you have a mouth now. Justice for Sienna," said another.

"Molly is soooo desperate and corny. She is trying to throw Sienna under the bus and he STILL doesn't seem to really want you even after sleeping with you. Girl you and Venita need to FIND SOME PRIDE! This is so cringe...," added a third.

"Molly is a pick me. See her comments about Sienna and now Paige," commented one.

Some fans of Southern Charm believed that Molly spoke badly about Sienna because she was still interested in Shep. Others called Molly "desperate," adding that Sienne didn't want to be on the camera.

"Molly talking smack about Sienna then looked like she was about the s**t herself when Andy joked she was there…that was more than just feeling 'anxious'" an X user wrote.

"Wait so Molly who was chasing Whitney a few years ago is calling Sienna a gold digger?" another user wrote.

"Not them trying to paint Sienna as some gold digger yet she hardly wanted to be on camera. At least she isn’t desperate like Molly is. A clown show all of them," commented one.

"I listed. I give credit when credit is due. Like me loving Survive The Summer by Iggy Azalea. I hate Shep. Like, hate him. I love Molly. Like love love Molly. But this Shep is a better version, and I don’t endorse it, but I’ll allow it. He’s becoming better," wrote another.

What Shep said about Sienna leaving him on Southern Charm season 10, episode 16

Striking up a conversation with Shep, Southern Charm reunion host Andy asked why he liked Sienna as much as he liked her. Shep said she was "intoxicating" to him, and Andy asked Austen why he thought Shep liked Sienna.

Austen stated that he thought Shep liked her because he missed what he had with his ex-girlfriend Taylor, adding that Shep was his best self when he was with her.

Andy also brought up the flak Shep got from Taylor when he said Sienna was into doing her own thing, unlike Taylor, so Sienna was a bit of a baller. Shep stated he didn't know why he said that and apologized to Taylor for the same on the Southern Charm reunion stage.

Andy also mentioned that Shep had said he wouldn't date someone in their twenties when he was in his forties, but he contradicted himself by dating Sienna, who was 26.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

