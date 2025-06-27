  • home icon
What did Mel Owens say about women over 60? The Golden Bachelor star stirs controversy with his dating preferences

By Nirali Sheth
Published Jun 27, 2025 10:59 GMT
Mel Owens at 2025 Disney Upfront (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

New The Golden Bachelor star Mel Owens stated that he would cut any woman over 60 from his dating pool. During his appearance on MGoBlue Podcasts With Jon Jansen on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Owens discussed his upcoming stint on the ABC show.

Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of the reality TV series The Bachelor that features a cast of senior citizens as contestants, attempting to find love. Gerry Turner was the bachelor during its first iteration in 2023.

While talking about his conversations with the show's producers as they prepared for the same, Owens admitted:

"They asked me what your preference is, so I just said, 45 to 60, just being honest."

He continued that during a lunch with an executive producer after his selection, he specified:

"If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them."

It is worth noting that Mel Owens is 66.

As the news went viral, internet users were quick to react. Many called for the former footballer to be fired.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/BachelorNation)
Others criticized the show's producers, noting that it went against the show's concept.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/BachelorNation)
"Try to stay away from that artificial hips and the wigs"—Mel Owens said about his preference

Mel Owens is a former Michigan Wolverines linebacker (played between 1976 and 1980). In 1981, the Los Angeles Rams drafted him, and he played with the team for nine seasons before becoming a sports lawyer.

During his appearance on the MGoBlue Podcasts With Jon Jansen podcast, the host asked Owens whether, going into the show, he had any prior information about the contestants. The former linebacker explained that it was "blind" until the women stepped "out of the limo" in episode 1. However, he added that they did ask him his "preferences."

While discussing the aforementioned lunch with the executive producer, Owens told the host that the producer pushed back on his statement of "cutting" anyone over 60, stating:

"This is not the Silver Bachelor, this is the Golden Bachelor. But they're gonna be hot. Don'y worry 'bout it."

The executive producer, who remained unnamed, also criticized Mel Owens for using the term "cut." To this, the former professional footballer explained that it was a phrase used in the NFL (he essentially meant he would send them home).

Mel Owens told the host that he was aware that they were being "vett(ed)" and that they would be "beautiful," but added that he had "no say" in shortlisting the contestants. However, he did describe a "profile" he liked, stating:

"Well, they gotta be fit, stay in shape, workout and stuff. Try to stay away from that artificial hips and the wigs."

When the podcast host asked Mel Owens to elaborate on who he was looking for, he continued:

"Someone who’s a lifetime learner, enjoys to love life and workout and stay fit and eat and have fun and be energetic and live life."

Elsewhere during the interview, Owens explained that he was doing the Golden Bachelor because he liked "trying new things."

It is worth noting that Owens had been married to ex-wife Fabiana Pimentel for 25 years before they initiated their divorce in February 2020, according to Screen Rant. The estranged couple share two sons.

Golden Bachelor season 2 will premiere this fall on ABC.

