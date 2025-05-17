I believe The Amazing Race should finally let fans pick the entire cast

The Amazing Race has been entertaining viewers for over 20 years, with teams racing across continents, facing unpredictable tasks, and competing for a $1 million prize. But as the show enters its post-season 37 era, in my opinion, it's overdue for a major shake-up. I believe the next step is simple: let the fans choose the cast.

Every season, casting decisions spark passionate debates online—about diversity, relatability, and whether teams are picked more for social media presence than real-world chemistry. What if, instead of speculating, fans had the power to decide?

Whether it’s through online voting, user-submitted applications, or community polls, a fan-voted season would be the ultimate way to honour the show's long-standing audience. The franchise has done all-stars, returnees, and even social media stars—why not give control to the viewers who’ve kept the race alive?

A season like this could bring a new level of investment. Fans wouldn’t just root for teams—they’d feel responsible for putting them there. That kind of ownership could reignite interest in a show that’s been quietly consistent but rarely surprising in recent years.

The fanbase of The Amazing Race already knows who it wants on the mat

The Amazing Race subreddit, X (formerly Twitter), and fan forums have long been a hub for casting wishlists. Viewers propose best friend pairs from small towns, teacher-student duos, siblings with touching backstories, or even teams formed through fandoms.

Fans aren’t just passive consumers—they actively build scenarios of who would thrive on the race. In my opinion, it makes perfect sense to tap into that enthusiasm. The show wouldn’t even have to give up total control. Producers could shortlist 30 to 40 eligible teams and then let viewers vote on which 11 or 12 duos make the cut.

This would keep things manageable while still allowing fans to feel heard. In my opinion, bringing in teams like retired firefighters or travel-loving couples would restore the kind of relatable energy the show once thrived on.

And it could go beyond just casting. Fans could vote on the starting location or even the first Detour. Involving viewers in the race design—even just a little—could lead to the kind of pre-season buzz that’s usually reserved for finales or major format twists.

The Amazing Race fans can help the show become more popular and relatable

Loyal fans have stood by The Amazing Race through every era—location shifts, mid-leg eliminations, cast changes, and pandemic-related reroutes. They’ve adapted and stayed loyal. In my opinion, giving them a chance to influence the casting is not just a reward—it’s long overdue recognition.

A fan-voted format could begin with a public submission process. Teams could upload short videos explaining their relationship, motivation, and why they want to race. From there, the show could curate a shortlist, and viewers could vote on which duos make it to the starting line.

This crowdsourced casting model would open the door to unique stories—siblings who reunited after years apart, grandparents with bucket lists, or best friends from underrepresented communities.

It’s not just about who runs the race—it’s about whose story gets told. Involving fans in this decision builds a deeper connection with the show and gives them a voice in shaping its next chapter. In my opinion, this level of inclusion could bring a stronger sense of investment and viewership than many traditional format tweaks ever have.

We’ve cheered, critiqued, and committed to The Amazing Race for over 20 years. Isn’t it time we were invited to the starting line, too?

Catch the latest episodes of The Amazing Race currently streaming on CBS.

