What is Teresa Giudice's net worth? Television star shockingly ends interview after being questioned about her family's shady tax history

On Friday, June 20, Teresa Giudice abruptly ended an interview after being asked about her family's incessant legal troubles. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, who previously served a prison sentence for fraud, appeared visibly upset before ending the Zoom call without warning.

Teresa Giudice's net worth reportedly stands at $500k, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The television star and author catapulted to fame after being cast in The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009. Since then, she has appeared on shows like Live With Regis and Kelly, The Wendy Williams Show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Rachael Ray, and others.

The 53-year-old is also a New York Times bestselling author and has published seven books so far.

Additionally, she has appeared in creatives like Donnie Brasco, Mercy, and has been the cover girl for popular magazines like People, US Weekly, and Life & Style. She is also an established blogger, having worked for entities like People.com and BravoTV.com.

During the abovementioned live interview with Chicago's WGN News, anchor Larry Potash steered the conversation towards her family's history of tax evasion.

“How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?” asked Potash.

Seemingly taken aback by the question, Teresa Giudice asked which family he was talking about. In response, the host reiterated:

“I’m talking about your family. Isn’t that what the fraud charges were?”

At once, Giudice declared that she was hanging up. It was followed by an awkward silence in which the TV star was seen fumbling with her phone before disconnecting the call.

Concluding the uncomfortable discourse, Potash quipped:

“She didn’t like that question.”

Giudice has yet to comment publicly about the incident.

Teresa Giudice & ex-husband Joe have both served prison sentences

Teresa And Joe Giudice Court Appearance - Source: Getty

In 2014, Teresa Giudice and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, were sentenced to individual prison terms for a multitude of financial crimes. While The Real Housewives of New Jersey star received a sentence of 15 months, her ex-husband was sentenced to 41 months behind bars. The two had previously pleaded guilty to several counts of mail and bank fraud.

Teresa and Joe share 4 daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. The court ordered Joe's prison term to begin after the completion of Teresa's sentence so that one parent was available to take care of the children. Giudice ended up serving 11 months while her ex-husband was released in 2019.

As per US Weekly, the ruling judge, Esther Salas, conceded that Teresa was "not as bad" as Joe Giudice. However, she rejected her attorney's request for "probation and home confinement," adding:

"A lot of people are watching, and I need to send a message. It doesn't matter who you are, how famous you are…When I boil down this case, it warrants incarceration."

A year after Joe Giudice's release from prison, the couple separated. In 2020, Teresa Giudice started dating Luis Ruelas, and the two married in 2022. Their wedding ceremony was also aired on Bravo on May 23, 2023.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 09, 2024 - Source: Getty

Teresa Giudice's daughter, Gia Giudice, opened up about her family's financial condition in an episode of her Casual Chaos podcast last month. She clarified that her family was financially stable and also lavished praise on her mother and stepfather, Ruelas.

"My mom has been the sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father left for prison," she said.

She also added that her mother works her "a** off" to make sure that her sisters lead a "stable life" and are financially taken care of.

"I can't stress enough how much my mom has worked. Everything will be resolved. My mom has everything under control and there's nothing to worry about,” she emphasized.

Thereafter, the 24-year-old raved about her stepfather, Luis Ruelas. Referring to him as "the most amazing stepfather," she discussed how he was also working to stabilize the family and get rid of their troubles.

