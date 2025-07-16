Who is Raymond Boodarian? Circumstances surrounding American Idol producer Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca's death explored

Raymond Boodarian, a 22-year-old from Encino, was arrested on July 15 as the suspected shooter of former American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70.

Ad

Their bodies were found on July 14 inside their $4.5 million home in Encino. Police went to the house around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check after the couple hadn’t been reportedly seen for several days, as reported by Deadline.

Upon arriving at their residence, police found a blood trail near their front door. They found Thomas' body in the bathroom and Robin in the pantry near the kitchen. Both had gunshot wounds to their heads.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Investigators believe the incident occurred last Thursday, July 10. Amee Faggen, a neighbor, told police they didn't hear any gunshot noise. As reproted by NBC Los Angeles, Amee said:

"My renter saw somebody hopping the fence, but that was back on Thursday. She called 911, but we didn't hear anything since then, so we have no idea if it's even related or not."

Ad

LAPD was alerted that day about a possible burglary. However, they left after failing to find any signs of trespassing when they responded to the scene.

According to the police's assumption, Raymond Boodarian, the man arrested on suspicion of the double homicide, got inside the house through an unlatched door on Thursday when the couple wasn't home. He likely entered their property with the intent of burglary.

Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca eventually arrived home and confronted Raymond, leading him to fire multiple shots at the couple. Detectives with the LAPD are trying to find if Raymond had any previous connection with the couple.

Ad

Raymond Boodarian was arrested "without incident" from his Encino home at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

FBI Fugitive Task Force and LAPD detectives identified Raymond with the help of facial recognition software from surveillance camera footage. According to CBS News, court records documented Raymond Boodarian's extensive criminal history. However, charges brought against him had eventually been dismissed.

Robin Kaye reached out to private security company weeks before her death

Per NBC4 Los Angeles' report, Kris Herzog, who owns the private security firm, The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, said Robin Kaye contacted them weeks before her tragic passing. He said:

Ad

"She felt threatened by somebody because of somebody around their home or around their neighborhood who felt suspicious."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is unclear if Raymond Boodarian was the person in question who threatened Robin's safety.

LAPD official, Guy Golan, said during a press conference Tuesday:

"Right now, it is an apparent random attack. The house did not appear to be ransacked. So, we're looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be there."

Golan said the murder motive could be random, if not for burglary.

American Idol mourned Robin Kaye and her husband’s passing. A spokesperson said Robin was a respected member and called her a “cornerstone” of the show’s crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More