Who is Raymond Boodarian? Circumstances surrounding American Idol producer Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca's death explored

Raymond Boodarian, a 22-year-old from Encino, was arrested on July 15 as the suspected shooter of former American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70.
Their bodies were found on July 14 inside their $4.5 million home in Encino. Police went to the house around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check after the couple hadn’t been reportedly seen for several days, as reported by Deadline.
Upon arriving at their residence, police found a blood trail near their front door. They found Thomas' body in the bathroom and Robin in the pantry near the kitchen. Both had gunshot wounds to their heads.
Investigators believe the incident occurred last Thursday, July 10. Amee Faggen, a neighbor, told police they didn't hear any gunshot noise. As reproted by NBC Los Angeles, Amee said:
"My renter saw somebody hopping the fence, but that was back on Thursday. She called 911, but we didn't hear anything since then, so we have no idea if it's even related or not."
LAPD was alerted that day about a possible burglary. However, they left after failing to find any signs of trespassing when they responded to the scene.
According to the police's assumption, Raymond Boodarian, the man arrested on suspicion of the double homicide, got inside the house through an unlatched door on Thursday when the couple wasn't home. He likely entered their property with the intent of burglary.
Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca eventually arrived home and confronted Raymond, leading him to fire multiple shots at the couple. Detectives with the LAPD are trying to find if Raymond had any previous connection with the couple.
Raymond Boodarian was arrested "without incident" from his Encino home at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.
FBI Fugitive Task Force and LAPD detectives identified Raymond with the help of facial recognition software from surveillance camera footage. According to CBS News, court records documented Raymond Boodarian's extensive criminal history. However, charges brought against him had eventually been dismissed.
Robin Kaye reached out to private security company weeks before her death
Per NBC4 Los Angeles' report, Kris Herzog, who owns the private security firm, The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, said Robin Kaye contacted them weeks before her tragic passing. He said:
"She felt threatened by somebody because of somebody around their home or around their neighborhood who felt suspicious."
It is unclear if Raymond Boodarian was the person in question who threatened Robin's safety.
LAPD official, Guy Golan, said during a press conference Tuesday:
"Right now, it is an apparent random attack. The house did not appear to be ransacked. So, we're looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be there."
Golan said the murder motive could be random, if not for burglary.
American Idol mourned Robin Kaye and her husband’s passing. A spokesperson said Robin was a respected member and called her a “cornerstone” of the show’s crew.