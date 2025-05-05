"That song is garbage"— American Idol fans divided by alum Abi Carter singing her new single, Burned

American Idol season 23's latest episode, Ladies Night special, saw the return of season 22 winner, Abi Carter. The alum took to the stage to perform her new single for the studio audience and those watching at home, called Burned.

Her performance had the judges standing up on their feet, but fans online were divided by it. While some praised her appearance, others were unhappy with her performance. One person wrote on X:

"Abi Carter has a great voice but that song is garbage. It has segments that are dissonant like it's experimental and others that are overreaching like it's trying to shove everything but the kitchen sink in. Not good."

"Can't understand a single word that Abi Carter is singing!" a fan commented.

"Too much screaming for my taste. Would love to see someone other than the Loudest contestant win this year!" a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol season 23 praised her guest appearance:

"Ready for this episode to end, so I can watch Abi's performance on repeat!" a person wrote.

"Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter Abi Carter. That's it. That's the tweet," a fan commented.

"I have no idea how Abi hadn’t blown up yet she’s one of my favorite winners in years," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Abi was fantastic last season, that song was okay. The winners don’t hit like they used to in the early 2000s," a person wrote.

"Never been an Abi Carter fan #Americanidol those notes are not hitting for me," a fan commented.

American Idol season 22 winner Abi Carter performs her new single, Burned on season 23 episode 15

During American Idol season 23 episode 15, Ryan Seacrest welcomed season 22 winner Abi Carter to the stage during the Ladies Night special. Before her performance began, the host noted that in 2024, she "wowed" everyone with her "powerhouse vocals" and her command of her voice.

"Here now, with her new single, Burned, it is Abi Carter," he said.

After the American Idol season 22 winner's performance, Ryan joined her on stage and told the audience that was how she won the show last year. He told her that her performance was amazing and that it was great to see her.

"Welcome back home," he added.

Abi told him she was happy to return to American Idol while the host congratulated her on her new album that came out last Friday. Abi also noted that she was set to go on another tour, and Ryan said he loved watching her on stage. He also pointed out Luke Bryan's expressions and said he believed the season 23 judge was impressed by her.

"Unbelievable," Luke Bryan said.

Who made it to the Top 8?

During episode 15, the Top 8 contestants were revealed as two were sent home. At the end of the episode, the host revealed who the audience had voted for and noted that everyone received over a million votes individually.

The complete list of American Idol season 23's Top 8 included:

Breanna Nix Gabby Samone Jamal Roberts John Foster Josh King Mattie Pruitt Slater Nalley Thunderstorm Artis

Fans commented on the latest episode online, including Abi Carter's guest appearance. While some praised Abi's performance, others had a negative reaction to it.

Epsiodes of American Idol season 23 can be streamed on Hulu.

