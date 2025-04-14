"Not the right show for me" — Million Dollar Secret alum Sydnee reveals why she decided not to star in Temptation Island

Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee, in an interview with Ricky Valero for The Drive-In Podcast Network, shared that a casting director once approached her to audition for Temptation Island in 2019. Although she acted on the offer and followed through with the procedure, she eventually backed out, convinced that she was not suited for Temptation Island.

In the interview, shared on The Drive-In Podcast Network's official YouTube channel on April 5, 2025, Sydnee said:

"I started the casting process. Amazing casting directors, but not the right show for me."

The Million Dollar Secret star added that she received multiple offers after that, but generally for dating shows. However, she turned them down, saying they were not her "style." When she eventually came across an advertisement for the casting of Million Dollar Secret, she was immediately intrigued, saying she could "play a game for $1 million."

"I could do that. Why not," she added.

Consequently, she followed the link and found herself on the official cast of the Netflix show, not Temptation Island.

"Nerve-wracking" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee shares her experience of the first day on set

While discussing how she joined the official cast of Million Dollar Secret, Sydnee explained that after applying online, she began receiving callbacks and interview requests. Soon after, she got a call, informing her that she was selected as a finalist.

"And I said, 'I better call work and make sure that I can get off of work for this,'" Sydnee said.

Sydnee, who at the time worked in Los Angeles as a medical products specialist, said she had to seek permission from her manager to participate in the show. She revealed that her company "cleared" her and wished her the best because it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity." However, the only stipulation they mentioned was that Sydnee could not quit work if she won the show.

The interviewer then asked Sydnee to elaborate on her first day's experience, shooting for Million Dollar Secret.

"It was very, very nerve-wracking," she confessed.

Sydnee disclosed that each participant was blindfolded and kept isolated until escorted to a specific area. With no access to phones or any other electronic gadgets, the contestants were made to walk up to the host, Peter Serafinowicz, to grab their "totems." Sydnee mentioned she was one of the last ones to get her totem, which was an eagle.

She confessed that as soon as she got the eagle totem, she knew she had "made the right decision" because it was her late grandfather's favorite animal.

"I saw that and I was like, 'All right, my pop is here with me, like this was the right decision, no matter what the outcome, I'm gonna come out on top from this,'" she stated.

The Million Dollar Secret contestant added that when she was being targeted during eliminations, she saw a bald eagle fly by, which she believed was a "sign" from her late grandfather asking her to "pull it together."

In another segment of the interview, Sydnee commented on the response Million Dollar Secret received after airing. She stated it was "absolutely insanity" how the game show continued to hold the third place in rankings across the United States. She said she got messages from the Philippines, Africa, South Asia, South America, Europe, and other places after the show debuted.

"People just writing to me saying how much they love the show and it's really kind of wild," she said.

Sydnee was one of the final four contestants on the show, besides Cara, Corey, and Sam. However, she was removed from the competition after Cara concocted her elimination by purposely throwing an activity. Cara went on to defeat the other contenders and win the $1 million cash prize.

Stream Million Dollar Secret exclusively on Netflix.

