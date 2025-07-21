"Nothing short of unforgettable" — Love Island UK star Lauren chimes in on her experience on the show

Love Island UK season 12 Casa Amor bombshell Lauren Wood recently shared her thoughts on her experience on the show. On July 20, 2025, Lauren took to her Instagram, @_laurenkwood, to express that despite her emotional exit from the villa and her love triangle with Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites, she was grateful for the time she spent with the islanders.&quot;My time in the villa has been nothing short of unforgettable. I wouldn’t change it for the world,&quot; she wrote in the Instagram post.The 26-year-old returned to the main villa with Harrison after sparking a connection during Casa Amor. However, it did not sit well with Toni, who had been with Harrison before the recoupling. Lauren was left broken-hearted when Harrison decided to continue pursuing Toni, forcing her to couple up with co-star Ty Isherwood.Lauren's time on Love Island UK ultimately came to an end after another late arrival, Angel Swift, coupled up with Ty, leaving Lauren single. As a result, she was dumped from the villa. Before exiting, she pleaded with Harrison to leave with her. Although hesitant at first, Harrison followed her out the door the following day.Despite the ups and downs, Lauren looked back on her experience positively, grateful for the people she had met on the show.Love Island UK alum Lauren feels overwhelmed by the love and support she received from netizens View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren, a 26-year-old dog walker from York, entered the villa determined to find her perfect match. During her introduction segment, she described herself as &quot;a bubbly person&quot; who was &quot;fun to be around&quot; and didn't take herself &quot;too seriously.&quot; She believed she had &quot;good energy&quot; and could bring that to the Love Island UK villa.Unfortunately, her journey on the ITV series took an unexpected turn as she experienced heartbreak just days after entering. Even then, Lauren looked back on her time in the villa with appreciation. Shortly after her elimination, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on everything that had happened on and off camera.&quot;I can’t believe I am even writing this, it’s so surreal to me,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren described her journey as &quot;unforgettable&quot; and said she cherished every part of it, &quot;from the highs to the lows.&quot; She expressed gratitude for meeting &quot;some of the most amazing people&quot; and for making memories she would carry with her &quot;forever.&quot;&quot;@loveisland thank you- truly,&quot; she penned.The cast member admitted to feeling &quot;overwhelmed by all the love&quot; she returned to. Lauren expressed her gratitude to fans of the show and other netizens for &quot;every kind message and bit of support,&quot; noting that it meant &quot;everything&quot; to her.Love Island UK season 12 co-stars Tommy and Andrada commented under her post, praising and appreciating her. While Tommy said, &quot;Smashed it Lauren, proud of ya x,&quot; Andrada wrote, &quot;Welcome home baby.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren and Harrison recently appeared on the Aftersun episode to discuss their relationship and address questions from fans. When asked if she would have waited for Harrison had he not left the Love Island UK villa, Lauren said it would have depended on how Harrison acted after her exit.She mentioned that if he had tried to rekindle his connection with Toni, she would not have waited. However, if he wanted to stay and live out the experience with &quot;the boys,&quot; she would have considered giving him a chance. Harrison also reflected on his choices, admitting he hurt both Lauren and Toni with his indecisiveness.Love Island UK can be streamed on ITVX.