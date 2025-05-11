“One of a kind” – Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary reflects on his watch collection

Kevin O’Leary, the longtime investor on ABC’s reality series Shark Tank, is not only known for backing innovative businesses but also for his deep commitment to horology. On May 10, 2025, O’Leary took to Instagram to share insights into his luxury watch collection, stating,

Ad

“You know in your journey collecting watches you always start off with the classics. You love Rolex, AP, Patek Philippe. They're all fantastic and of course I've got them in my collection. But after a while, after you've got a lot of watches, you start seeking out piece unique. In other words, just one of a kind."

Ad

Trending

Known to fans as 'Mr. Wonderful,' O’Leary has been a regular shark since the show’s debut in 2009, investing over $8.5 million in more than 40 businesses. As Shark Tank continues its 16th season, O’Leary remains a central figure on-screen and within the watch collector community.

Shark Tank: O’Leary’s commitment to custom timepieces

Ad

O’Leary’s reputation for collecting custom timepieces is rooted in his belief that horology is an art form deserving of serious commitment. On May 10, 2025, in a video posted to his Instagram account, he explained,

“That’s what I focus on these days. Can I find a watch that no one else has? The answer is yes. That’s what I collect.”

Ad

The Shark Tank investor stated that one-of-a-kind pieces are not just symbols of wealth but indicators of a deep relationship with master watchmakers.

“I think they're showing respect because I have also respected horology for a long time. I don't flip watches. I don't trade them. I collect them. I invest in horology and I support watchmaking,” he said.

His passion also carries financial implications. In an April 7, 2025 interview with Fox Business, O’Leary criticized the imposition of a 34% tariff on Swiss watches, voicing concerns about the potential impact on collectors.

Ad

Ad

“Don’t take my watch away from me,” he said. “I speak on behalf of millions of collectors.”

The Shark Tank investor revealed that he learned about the new tariff while attending a global watch show in Geneva, Switzerland.

O’Leary’s watch collection over the years

O’Leary’s journey as a watch collector began in 1975. Speaking to GQ on November 10, 2023, during the Grand Seiko GS9 collector meetup in Hollywood, he described how his approach to collecting evolved over the decades.

Ad

Initially drawn to classic models from Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, O’Leary eventually sought more exclusive offerings, including high-end Grand Seikos. During the event, O’Leary told Grand Seiko USA President Brice Le Troadec, “I have to have the pink,” referring to a new pink-and-green U.S.-exclusive model revealed at the meetup.

In the same GQ interview, O’Leary elaborated on why he chooses not to sell or trade his timepieces. He said,

Ad

“I don’t flip watches. I don’t trade them. I collect them.”

Ad

He went on to explain that his collection has been stolen twice, which has led him to store watches in safes located across different countries. He declined to specify how many watches he owns, citing security concerns.

O’Leary also frequently wears two watches simultaneously. While some attribute this to a desire to flaunt wealth, the Shark Tank star has explained that it serves a functional purpose: he often needs to keep track of time in both New York and Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Furthermore, he said on CNBC that he switches watches multiple times a day—morning, noon, and night—believing that leaving a watch unworn causes it to lose its “soul.” Beyond style and function, the watches represent what O’Leary considers true artistic craftsmanship.

Kevin O’Leary’s watch enthusiasm extends to his future plans as well. In the GQ profile, he mentioned that he intends to be buried with his watches. “Don’t worry about that,” he told his wife when she suggested auctioning them after his death.

Ad

“All of these watches are coming into my coffin. I’m like the Pharaoh of time.”

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm EST on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More