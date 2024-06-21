Perfect Match finale: Cast questions Kaz and Micah’s relationship

Kaz left Micah to match with Christine on episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2. Come finale episode 10, released on Friday, June 21, Christine was set up on a date with Nigel, which left Kaz alone. Micah's partner Izzy was set up on a date with Jessica, so she, too, was alone at the villa.

Kaz walked up to Micah to tell her he made a mistake and still had feelings for her and wanted to match with her. Even though Micah agreed, Christine called him a "scammer" and accused him of matching with Micah only because his position in the game was threatened and not because genuine feelings were involved.

Tolú, too, advised Micah that Kaz should be ready to build their relationship "brick by brick" for her to go back to him.

What did the cast have to say about Micah and Kaz's relationship in the Perfect Match season 2 finale?

After Christine returned from her date with Nigel, she sat with the girls. She told them that her date went great, but she also wanted to know Kaz more to see where her head was. This is when Micah told her that Kaz and she had a conversation about him wanting to get back with her.

Christine confronted Kaz on the same and told him that he had blindsided her, Micah, Holly, and Brittan. He disagreed with what Christine said and maintained he made the move because he still had feelings for Micah.

Christine, in turn, called him a gaslighter and questioned his authenticity, saying that he had only re-matched with Micah because his position on the show was threatened after Christine was sent on a date.

In a conversation with Tolú, Micah said she and Kaz got along well but never had hard conversations. Tolú said that the only person who could give her the answers she needed was Kaz, so she needed to push him to talk to her.

Before the contestants went to cast their votes, they were given the chance to reflect on each couple's relationships. Holly volunteered to speak about Kaz and Micah's relationship and said:

"Kaz you're really lucky, you have a genuine, beautiful girl who loves you. But, I feel like Kaz has used other women to weaponize his own relationship".

Brittan said that Kaz's indecision confused her, Holly, and Micah, which wasn't ideal. Christine called him a "scammer" and said that he only walked up to Micah because Christine went on a date.

She also said that Micah deserves so much better and that the only Perfect Match for Kaz would be the devil himself. Her comment left her fellow contestants shocked and chuckling.

Kaz didn't accept any of their accusations and maintained that they had come to Perfect Match to get to know different people and then decide who they connected with the most.

When Nick asked him if he considered Micah his Perfect Match, he had a little "slip up," as he said he was looking for a "best friend," which shocked most contestants, and one of them even said, "Say it with your chest." Now, only time will tell if Kaz and Micah are still going strong or have bitten the dust.

Both the seasons of Perfect Match are available to stream on Netflix.