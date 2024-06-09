Perfect Match season 2: Bryton and Chris clash

Bryton's position was threatened when his partner, Dominique, went on a date with the new entry, Chris, in episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2. Chris' arrival with Dominique stressed Bryton even further, as he profusely started sweating.

Tensions were higher this time around on Perfect Match because failing to pair up meant having to exit the house in the second episode without getting a chance to explore other partners or prove one's compatibility.

Already stressed about the outcome of the episode, a fight broke out. When Chris inserted himself into a conversation between him and Dominique, Bryton was agitated and told him he was being disrespectful.

Bryton explained that coming between their ongoing talks was disrespectful not only to him but also to Dominique. After a lot of back and forth, Bryton got up to leave, but Dominique walked out first.

Trending

What happened between Bryton and Chris on episode 2 of Perfect Match?

In episode 2 of Perfect Match, Bryton's first pair, Dominique, and Izzy's first pair, Tolú, were selected to go on blind dates with new entries, Chris and Dom, respectively, as chosen by episode 1's most compatible couple, Harry and Elys.

As they went on their dates, Bryton expressed his anticipation for an interesting turn of events, while Izzy stated he definitely didn't want to leave the Perfect Match house that night. Bryton told Izzy that he was more nervous than him and said he would not play defense.

When Chris entered the villa, Bryton called him "Prince Charming" and laughed. In a confessional, he also said that he doesn't trust Chris, calling him "slimy." The boys then greeted Chris and asked him if he had a foreskin, one thing none of them had. When Chris said he had one, Bryton insisted that he prove it, which made things awkward for Chris on their very first meeting.

After Dominique finished talking to Chris, it was time for her to discuss things with Bryton for better clarity on who to choose by the end of the night. Bryton took her to a secluded place for privacy. Chris, who was looking from a distance, asked Elys if Dominique was romantically involved with Bryton. Elys said no and encouraged him to go and save her from Bryton's persuasion.

Chris interrupted their conversation because he thought they had been talking for too long. He feared Bryton would turn things in his favor if he spent enough time with her. Chris presented himself between the two and asked Dominique, "Who do you want?" which put Bryton off. When Bryton tried to cut him off, Chris rhetorically asked Bryton, "What are you gonna do about it?"

This agitated Bryton, who started telling Chris not to disrespect him and Dominique by inserting himself into their conversation uninvited. Bryton then stood up and said he was leaving because he wasn't going to take the disrespect. However, their argument kept going, which made Dominique walk out before him.

Their fight left Dominique even more confused about who to choose, but she eventually made up her mind to go with Chris. When she confessed this to Bryton, he walked out of the villa without finishing the conversation. He then took to a confessional to say,

"Well, you saw Little Prince Charming, walk in here, and... he's an interesting character. And, excuse my French but I do not f*ck with that at all. And Dom was okay with that? Y'all got it bro. Y'all got it."

Episodes 7 to 9 of Perfect Match will be released on June 14 on Netflix.