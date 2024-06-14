Perfect Match season 2 episode 7- Recap and more details explored

Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 was much awaited after episode 6 left fans wondering who Kaz would choose between Holly and Micah. The episode, titled Love is Blindfolded, began with Kaz choosing Micah over Holly.

The episode then proceeded to a compatibility challenge where the couples guided each other through a tangled rope. Micah and Kaz again emerged victorious in the challenge and went on a swimming date at a nearby pond.

At the boardroom, they decided to pair Stevan with Brittan and Alara with Nigel, both of whom came from Too Hot to Handle. However, their new dates couldn't shake their strong foundation, and the two continued to remain each other's Perfect Match in this episode.

What happened on Perfect Match season 2 episode 7?

In episode 6, viewers saw Stevan and Alara win the compatibility challenge and send Chris and Kaz on dates with Melinda and Holly, respectively. Perfect Match episode 7 picked up with Kaz still confused about who to decide on. He finally matched with Micah, sending Holly home. Chris also decided to stick with Tolú, sending Melinda home.

The episode then moved on to a new compatibility challenge. Nick summoned the contestants to the beach and explained the rules of the game. Each couple had to walk through a web of tangled ropes, whoever came out first would win the challenge. The catch was that the guys were blindfolded and the girls had to guide them through.

Initially, Stevan and Alara, winners of the last challenge, took the lead. But just when everyone thought they were going to make it, they got stuck in a big knot. Micah and Kaz quickly caught up and finished the challenge first.

They went swimming in a pond for their date and spoke about continuing their relationship outside the Perfect Match house. Kaz told her she felt genuine, while Micah said she was scared to get attached because she didn't want to lose another partner.

At the boardroom, Nick introduced the first boardroom twist of the season. For the first time, the winners had the chance to introduce a guy and a girl each to the mix. Before them, Micah and Kaz had Trevor from Love is Blind, Brittan, Nigel, and Christine from Too Hot to Handle.

After a lot of brainstorming, Micah and Kaz made their decision. Micah said she felt resentful toward Alara for sending Kaz on a date last episode, so she set her up with Nigel, who was her body type. They also sent Stevan on a date with Brittan because they thought she was his ideal body type.

Stevan and Brittan went on a moped ride, where Stevan said that she was exactly his type, but he couldn't stop thinking about Alara. Meanwhile, Nigel gave Alara a massage on their first date. They sat by the ocean and got to know each other better.

Back at the Perfect Match villa, Alara teared up after Stevan said Brittan was his type. In a confessional, she admitted to liking Stevan a lot, and seeing him with someone else made her emotional.

Stevan then pulled her aside for a chat and told her he had kissed Brittan, only to later say he was joking. He then said he couldn't stop thinking about her, which made her kiss him, and they matched.

Finale episode 10 of Perfect Match season 2 comes out on Friday, June 21, on Netflix.