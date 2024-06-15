Perfect Match season 2: Who are the couples in episode 7?

Three new episodes of Perfect Match were released on Friday, June 14, after the show premiered with its first six episodes last week. Episode 7 was one of the most anticipated because fans had to wait a week to find out what happened after the cliffhanger from episode 6.

Fans didn't know who Kaz would choose between Micah and Holly and which contestant would go home. The 33-year-old ended up with his former match, Micah, which led to Holly leaving the house.

Melinda was sent packing as well after Chris, Tolú's match, also decided to stay with his former partner. Episode 7 also saw Stevan and Alara, Justin and Elys, and Harry and Jessica pairing up.

Who are the matches on episode 7 of Perfect Match season 2?

After Alara and Stevan won the compatibility challenge on episode 6 of Perfect Match, they decided to set Kaz up on a blind date with Too Hot to Handle contestant Holly. They also set up Chris on a date with Melinda from the same dating reality show.

Fans were eager to see how things went with both of these couples because Chris and Tolú's match was fairly new, while Kaz and Micah's bond wasn't yet tested. Chris and Tolú had already decided to stick together in episode 6, so their continued relationship in episode 7 was not surprising.

As their spa date progressed, Kaz's interest in Holly waned as a result of their physical chemistry. After much deliberation and conversation with both ladies, he chose Micah. Later in the episode, he also won the compatibility challenge with her.

After bagging the win, they went out on a romantic date, where they strengthened their bond by talking about their time together. At the boardroom, Micah decided to go for Alara and admitted to being resentful towards her for sending Kaz on a date in the previous episode. She set her up with Nigel from Too Hot to Handle and sent her partner Stevan on a date with Brittan from the same show.

Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match season 2 (Images via Instagram/@stevanditter, @alarataneri)

Fans of Perfect Match were left wondering the second time if this couple would make it or break it. Alara and Stevan proved how strong their bond was by matching with each other without much thought.

Episode 7 of Perfect Match saw four total contestants exit, which included Holly, Melinda, Nigel, and Brittan. And even though Brittan left, she did so after causing a stir between Kaz and Micah. She pulled Kaz aside, chatted with him for a long time, and laughed and giggled with him, in an attempt to match with the contestant.

Kaz matched her vibe, so some of the other contestants in the house plotted to separate him from Micah by sending Nigel to flirt with her. However, the former ended up getting mad at them for conspiring behind his back and matched with Micah again. All the rest of the matches from episode 6 remained the same.

Episode 10 of Perfect Match season 2 comes out on Friday, June 21, only on Netflix.