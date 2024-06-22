“Playing victim” — Chase Demoor seemingly calls out Perfect Match star Harry Jowsey

Perfect Match season 2 finale was released on June 21, 2024 on Netflix. The finale episode highlighted the drama between Dominique and Bryton, alongside the conflict between Melinda and Harry.

Chase DeMoor from the previous installment shared his opinion on season 2 finale, specifically addressing Harry Jowsey's situation. During the June 19, 2024 episode of his podcast Unscripted Chase, the reality TV star threw shade on Harry who cried in front of his match, Jessica Vestal, on the show.

Chase seemed frustrated with Harry's behavior and compared him to an elementary school student. He said:

"You'll never find me almost in my 30s sitting under a blanket, crying, or leaving a house crying. We got these grown men crying on national television, crying on reality TV, crying on these dating shows, and playing victim."

Season 1 star was also disappointed in Dom Gabriel's (Dominique) behavior and how he reassured Jessica that Harry was a good guy.

For the unversed, in one of the episodes of Perfect Match season 2, Melinda claimed that Harry kissed her and the latter denied it. At that time, Jessica was confused about who to believe, so Dom's words seemed misleading. However, when Harry-Melinda's old kissing footage was replayed in finale episode, it was proved that he lied to Jessica.

Perfect Match season 1 star Chase Demoor says Harry Jowsey is an "opportunist"

Chase Demoor from Perfect Match season 1 elaborated on who he was hinting at by calling "crybaby." Harry Jowsey wasn't the only one who cried in season 2, Chris Hahn also got emotional when he saw his match Tolu talking to Nigel.

Demoor clarified that he was calling out Harry for replicating what Dom Gabriel did in season 1. When Gabriel cried in the previous season, he managed to gather a large audience who appreciated him for being in touch with his "feminine" energy. According to Chase, Harry was doing the same to gain sympathy:

"What he does is he understood that Dom got a very strong audience from crying from season 1. And the guy goes on there, he says he's been going to therapy, he says he's been working on himself, he says he just came from Dancing with the Stars, he doesn't let anybody forget that."

Chase further mentioned that Harry's love prospects, Jessica and Elys, were right to call him out. Harry didn't have the best "track record" when it came to romantic relationships so Jessica's concerns were valid. Demoor thought it was very odd to see a grown man (Harry) cry when someone questioned his intentions. He claimed that it was all done to capitalize on the relationship and get more clicks.

Demoor added that he couldn't understand how Jess and Elys fell for Harry when he previously did the same thing to multiple girls a "hundred times." Perfect Match alum said:

"You understood what he was doing on there, you've seen him do that a hundred times. Then don't sit there and pretend to feel bad for that guy because he understands that, he's an opportunist, everybody knows this, I give him fair play. He does a great job getting clicks."

Chase clarified that he wasn't sexist. He found it "ridiculous" for someone to cry just because another person said something bad to them. Comparing the situation to an elementary school fight between kids, Demoor stated that Harry was trying to capture an "audience." He also said that Harry's emotions weren't genuine but an act in front of the camera.

Perfect Match season 2 finale episode is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.