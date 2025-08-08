Project Runway star Heidi Klum says she inherited the art of judging from her mother

Project Runway host and head judge Heidi Klum is naturally inclined toward judging people, a skill she attributes to having inherited from her mother. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Heidi discussed her role and responsibilities on Project Runway, saying judging was not difficult for her. &quot;I judge all the time. Even people who don't want to be judged, I judge them. I have this from my mom. Like, my mom would be like, 'Oh Jimmy, you need some highlights, or whatever,'&quot; Heidi said.When host Jimmy Fallon asked the model if people appreciated her input, she admitted that she was unsure and that her judgments &quot;just&quot; happened. Heidi explained that she would share her opinions on a wide range of things, including someone's outfit, hair, makeup, and more. She added that due to her reputation as a judge, people often came up to her to ask for her take on their outfits. In such situations, Heidi said she was &quot;more than happy&quot; to share her honest opinions with them. Further in the interview, Heidi teased her costume for this year's Halloween party. Project Runway alum Heidi Klum reveals that she started working on her Halloween party months ago View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeidi recalled her first encounter with Jimmy, saying she called him Dracula because of his appearance on David Letterman's The Late Show. As the studio audience laughed, Heidi explained that Jimmy looked &quot;pasty,&quot; probably due to fear or because he was wearing the wrong shade of color at the time. Jimmy then brought out a picture of himself hosting The Late Show for David Letterman, where he wore a white shirt with its collar peeking out, giving him the appearance of a &quot;vampire.&quot; Reviewing the photo, Heidi patted herself on the back for not being wrong about her initial impression of his appearance.Shortly after, Jimmy asked the Project Runway host if she would throw a Halloween party this year, to which she replied, &quot;Of course.&quot; &quot;I'm hard at work already. Are you kidding? Like, already months ago,&quot; she added.Heidi Klum in Cologne (Image via Getty)However, the &quot;Queen of Halloween&quot; did not divulge any information about her outfit apart from mentioning that it would be &quot;extra ugly&quot; and &quot;super scary.&quot; Heidi also opted out of revealing whether it would be a couple's costume with husband Tom Kaulitz. However, Jimmy convinced the Project Runway star to give him &quot;another hint&quot; later on.The model also reflected on some of her previous looks, where she dressed up as an old woman, Jessica Rabbit, a peacock, and even a clone of herself. When presented with a photo of her 2000 costume, Heidi opined that it was &quot;very boring.&quot;&quot;I didn't know anyone at the time who [did], like, special-effects makeup. Over the years, I met amazing people, and they help me now because they put, like, prosthetics on me,&quot; she added.Heidi Klum with husband Tom Kaulitz (Image via Getty)Commenting on last year's E.T. look, Heidi said that she &quot;loved&quot; it. However, at the same time, she admitted that her costume was extremely &quot;heavy&quot; and difficult to balance.Two years prior, the Project Runway head judge dressed up as a worm and posed while lying on the ground. While reflecting on that costume, Heidi confessed that, like her other outfits, the worm dress was also difficult to manage as she &quot;couldn't get back up&quot; after posing for the cameras.Project Runway episodes can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.