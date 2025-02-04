"Provoking me right now" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Natalie reacts to Jasmine questioning her relationship with Josh

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode 10, titled Lasting Effects, aired on February 3, 2025, on TLC. The episode focused on the struggles of several couples, including Julia and Brandon, as well as Sophie and Rob. However, one of the most intense moments came when Jasmine confronted Josh about his commitment to Natalie.

During a conversation in 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine questioned Josh about why he hadn’t apologized for anything during therapy. She asked,

"How is it possible that you were the only person that didn't have anything to apologize for?"

Josh responded that he hadn’t done anything major that required an apology. Jasmine then challenged his perspective, asking if it was because he didn’t see Natalie as his partner. While Natalie appreciated Jasmine speaking up for her, she later admitted in her confessional,

"I do not feel like there is a need for that right now because we're happy, we're enjoying the moment. And I feel like she's provoking me right now. She doesn't want to deal with her own problems with her husband."

What happened in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10

The conversation between Jasmine, Josh, and Natalie in 90 Day: The Last Resort continued as Jasmine pushed further, telling Natalie that she was settling for less than she deserved. She commented,

"All you want is to have a family, wanna get married. Even your attitude, like, when this guy gives you, like, the leftovers, you act like a puppy, so desperate."

Natalie brushed off Jasmine’s comment, sarcastically agreeing and saying, "If you think I’m a puppy that’s fine," before shifting the focus to something else. When Jasmine tried to clarify that she was speaking metaphorically, Natalie remained unfazed and chose to end the conversation, opting to have her wine instead.

While Natalie and Josh dealt with their issues, Sophie confided in Jasmine about Rob’s actions during the retreat. Sophie revealed that Rob had been texting multiple women despite being in therapy to fix their relationship. She showed Jasmine a message from Rob that read, "You're down to be adventurous. Let's explore." Sophie was frustrated, stating,

"He's still doing all that sh*t that I left him over. He's still doing it during therapy. Like, he's not trying."

Jasmine was shocked but reminded Sophie that Rob had already apologized for past mistakes. However, Sophie was unconvinced and felt that Rob was not serious about making changes.

Meanwhile, Julia and Brandon’s relationship in 90 Day: The Last Resort faced serious challenges after Julia admitted to cheating five years ago. She revealed this information during a group hypnotherapy session in episode 9, and in episode 10, she elaborated on why it happened.

Julia explained that their long-distance relationship made her question Brandon’s commitment, and because they only saw each other once every few months, she did not take the relationship seriously at the time. Brandon was deeply hurt by her admission, saying,

"Right now I'm feeling betrayed that my wife... I feel like she has broken the ultimate thing. She's admitted to the one thing I can't like handle hearing, you know, that she's cheated. That's to me, that's... just the worst thing she could do."

Despite Brandon’s reaction, Julia defended her decision to confess, saying she wanted to be honest as part of their journey on 90 Day: The Last Resort. She explained that she had been carrying guilt for years and that if she had not revealed the truth, she wouldn’t have been able to move forward in their marriage.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 airs every Monday on TLC.

