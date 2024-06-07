Ryan Anderson says "outside influences" may have contributed to divorce from Gypsy Rose Blanchard 

Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce against Ryan Anderson on April 8, 2024, less than two years into their marriage. The latter is now opening up about a possible reason for their split.

On June 6, 2024, Anderson spoke to E! News about the reason that led to this decision. He said that they were trying to put the pieces together.

"I have some ideas. Personally, I think outside influences got involved. And I don't want to pinpoint it yet, because I'm still processing, but I'd go to work and then her mind would just run rampant. And I'm still trying to figure out how did it happen so fast?," Anderson added.

Trending

Ryan Anderson talks about what he thinks led to breakup with Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Expand Tweet

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose tied the knot on July 21, 2022, during a small ceremony in prison with no guests. CBS News reported that she was serving a seven-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard and got out in December 2023.

The pair lived together for a few months until Gypsy Rose filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order against Anderson on April 8, 2024. The husband issued his restraining order just three days later on 11 April. On Thursday, Ryan talked about possible reasons for their break up with E! News. He claimed that "outside influences" might have been involved and added:

"That's my thing, when I say I'm blindsided—really, I'm blindsided about how fast things occur. It's like a snowball and I haven't been able to stop it. It's just one of those where it's gonna continue to roll. I mean people in her inner circle, things like that got in her head. It just turned it."

The pair split after less than two years of marriage and Gypsy Rose has since got back together with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. Gypsy and Ken first met through a prison pen pal program, got engaged in 2019 and broke up the same year. Blanchard and Ryan began dating soon after and eventually got hitched.

The 38-year-old Anderson also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about watching her rekindle her relationship with Urker. He said:

"I am blindsided about how fast it was like, 'I'm going to stay with my parents for the weekend,' and then it's, 'I'm never coming back'... to now, 'I'm with Ken and in love with him. He's my soulmate and you were just married to me a week ago.'"

Ryan Anderson told the same media outlet that they still keep in touch.

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose addressed her split from Ryan Anderson and her current relationship with Ken Urker during an interview with Us Weekly in May 2024. She told the publication that he (Ken) “honestly was not” the reason she filed for divorce in April against Anderson. She said:

"It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time. I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage."

Gypsy Rose continued:

"And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.'"

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is a series highlighting her and Anderson's relationship. It is scheduled to come out on Mondays at 9 PM ET on Lifetime.