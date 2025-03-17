Shark Tank's Daymond John launches monthly Gifting Box for entrepreneurs

Shark Tank investor Daymond John launched The Shark World Gifting Box service on March 18, 2025, through his official Instagram account. The monthly program sends curated products to a network of business leaders, media professionals, and industry experts.

The initiative emerged after a successful test distribution in January 2025. The caption of his Instagram announcement video explained the program's origins and goals. It read:

"I realized that after 16 years of seeing thousands of products a year on Shark Tank, trade shows, or just from what people send to me, the best way to not drown in a sea of goods and to help out entrepreneurs and brands, all while bringing smiles to the people in my network which is packed with CEOs, investors, buyers, celebrities, press, influencers, distributors, and just great people, is to send out a monthly box packed with all the things I love," John stated.

The caption continued:

"So, I am officially launching The Shark World Gifting Box."

The FUBU founder, with a current net worth of $350 million, as per Parade, created this system to connect entrepreneurs with key industry figures.

Shark Tank star Daymond John creates monthly product box for business leaders

The program creates direct access between entrepreneurs and major industry figures. The feedback system functions as a market research tool for participating businesses. Professional contacts provide both positive feedback and suggestions for improvement to product creators.

In the video's caption, Daymond John shared his experience, stating:

“I sent out a box in January, and the joy it brought to so many people felt so good that I decided to do it every month."

He also mentioned what he wants from the gift recipients, adding:

"All I ask is that if you absolutely love something, please share your love on social. And if you don’t like something or an aspect of a product, feel free to share your feedback directly with the company or entrepreneur, either way... My network is the ultimate focus group. These small businesses and brands can find just as much value in constructive criticism as they do in praise.”

The implementation aligns with John's other recent business initiatives. On March 16, 2025, two days before the gifting box announcement, John launched a campaign for sustainable packaging solutions. During a beach cleanup, he collected plastic waste for 10 minutes to demonstrate its environmental impact.

The Shark Tank investor shared findings about plastic bottle caps comprising most beach waste. His Instagram video showed reduced plastic straw presence due to recent law changes. John offered to connect innovative creators of biodegradable bottle caps with major beverage companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

The initiative asks entrepreneurs to secure patents before submitting their sustainable solutions. His beach cleanup video featured support from actor Terrence J, DJ IRIE, and author Dan Fleyshman. The campaign aims to address a study showing that the plastic mass might exceed marine life by 2050.

Daymond John background

The Shark Tank investor co-founded FUBU in 1992 with three friends from Queens, New York. Since its creation, the fashion brand has generated over $6 billion in global sales. John initially managed both FUBU and a job at Red Lobster, sewing shirts at night and delivering them in the morning, as per Parade. His current net worth stands at $350 million as of 2025.

He holds three New York Times bestselling books, including The Power of Broke (2016), Rise and Grind (2018), and Little Daymond Learns to Earn (2023). The business expert earns approximately $50,000 per episode on Shark Tank, where he has served as an investor since 2008, as per Variety.

President Barack Obama named him a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship. His notable investments include Bombas socks, where his $200,000 investment for a 17.5% stake helped the company reach $100 million in yearly revenue.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

