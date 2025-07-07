“She’ll have my back”- Love Island USA star Nic justifies his decision to pursue Olandria

Episode 30 of Love Island USA season 7 was released on July 6. It documented the aftermath of Cierra's exit from the villa. While the show cited "personal reason" for her departure, BBC, in their article published on July 7, 2025, reported that it was due to an Instagram story resurfacing in which she allegedly used a racial slur.

The same outlet additionally reported that Yulissa was also asked to leave the villa for the same alleged reason, earlier in the season.

With Cierra gone, Nic was left single, as they were the only exclusive couple in the villa. He told his friends he didn't know if he was open to exploring other connections. He stated that he would have gone home that night if not for Olandria. Both Olandria and Nic had previously been asked to leave their respective Casa Amor after failing to couple up with the bombshells there.

They both returned as a pair and shared a strong bond. However, later in the show, because Nic felt his connection with Cierra was much stronger, he chose her and decided to close things off. In episode 30, when Nic spoke to Olandria post-Cierra's exit, he told her he was still open to exploring things with her.

"I know that she'll have my back no matter what. I've always appreciated her fierce loyalty," Nic said in a Love Island USA confessional.

At the end of the night, Nic coupled up with Olandria, who fully accepted him with his circumstances. She was happy that her previous partner, Taylor, had found a genuine connection with Clarke, so she didn't regret not pairing up with him either.

The conversation between Olandria and Nic in Love Island USA season 7 episode 30

When Nic and Olandria sat down for a chat, she checked in on him and acknowledged that his connection with Cierra was one of the strongest in the villa, so it must be hard for him to navigate.

She told him that, throughout Love Island USA season 7, Nic's story had always been about his journey with Cierra and never about his journey as an individual, since he had found that connection early on.

She noted that it was a strange position for him to be in now that Cierra had left, and added that she wanted to be there for him in whatever capacity he needed. Nic then told her that he felt like Olandria had his back, and that she was someone he was comfortable with, enjoyed his time with, and was attracted to.

He told her that she brought out his "manlier side" to him, and he brought out the goofy side to her.

"I think she's just someone I enjoy spending my time with, and that's what I'm looking for," Nic said in a Love Island USA confessional.

He then asked Olandria if she was open to forming connections, and she said yes. She also clarified that she was happy Taylor had found a connection with Clarke. Further in the episode, before the recoupling ceremony, Nic pulled Olandria in for a chat and stated that he wanted to continue having each other's backs.

Olandria agreed and told him that back when they were with their respective partners, i.e., Cierra and Taylor, their minds were occupied by them. Now that both their previous partners were out of the way, they could focus on exploring their connection. She believed that their initial spark had faded because their minds were with other people.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveislandusa.

