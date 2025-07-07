⁠"That's a scam"— Love Island USA fans react to Olandria and Nic coupling up after Cierra's exit

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 30 this week on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The episode saw Cierra Ortega abruptly leave the show due to "personal reasons" before another recoupling ceremony took place.

Ahead of the ceremony, Nic and Olandria talked about their connection. Nic told her that she brought out a lot of good things in him, and he appreciated her. Meanwhile, Olandria said their journeys had been similar and that she wouldn't mind exploring a connection with him.

At the firepit, Ariana Madix asked the female islanders to make their picks and explain their decision. Olandria picked Nic and said he had a "cray quirky personality" and was excited to spend the rest of her days on the show with him.

Fans reacted to Olandria and Nic coupling up after Cierra's exit online and were divided by it.

"If nobody will say it, I will. Everything about this is wrong. Olandria friends should be worried, Nic claimed to be closed off but won’t leave with Cierra. That’s a scam and I won’t be falling for it," one person wrote on X.

"They 100% didn’t even give nic the choice to leave. Cierra is a racist so obviously they wouldn’t let him leave with her for him to find out he’s been with a racist outside of the villa. Use ur BRAINS PEOPLE," a fan commented.

"Nic had the opportunity to pick Olandria and he still chose to go with Cierra. It's giving forced. It's giving produced. It's giving gameplayers," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 believed Nic "never" liked Cierra.

"Nic is just evil and so damn in love with olandria mind u the last time he smiled like that was in ep 21, since that day we've never seen him that happy. He never liked Cierra omg," a person wrote.

"i’m so sorry but I just know Cierra at home watching Nic and Olandria get together, on top of the Nicolandria edits, with THAT KISS, and she probably weeping like a character from a Tyler Perry movie," a fan commented.

"Anyone with eyes and a normal brain function knew for a solid fact Nic was not going to leave out that villa with Olandria being inside of there still and she’s single, just to go follow after Cierra and her having to leave the villa and her circumstance doing so," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"this is so embarrassing for cierra cause nic didn’t even care to leave with her after almost 5 weeks together, he was really just settling," a person wrote.

"Cierra saying in ep 29 that the dock is her and Nic’s spot and then in ep 30 Nic takes Olandria to the dock and says “i’m taking you somewhere special” this man is so dangerous," a fan commented.

Nic and Olandria couple up in Love Island USA season 7 episode 30

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 30, Nic and Olandria went to the dock after the recoupling ceremony. He thanked her for picking and believing in him while Olandria said she couldn't have imagined pairing up with anyone else.

She told him that they have had a bond since the beginning and Nic told her that it was "cool" that they got to try again but with more clarity.

"But I'm gonna be honest. I still get nervous, like, talking to you," Nic said.

The female Love Island USA season 7 islander said that she loved to keep him on his toes and Nic kissed her hand. Olandria said it was "crazy" because neither of them pictured them being a couple as their "reality" towards the end of the show.

"I truly feel like we built the foundation of the friendships and things like that," Olandria added.

She wondered how they kept ending up at the same place and whether that was supposed to be their story from the beginning. The Love Island USA season 7 star added that it threw her off because "the signs were there." She wondered whether they were "purposely oblivious" to it.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to Nic and Olandria coupling up after Cierra was removed from the show.

Tune in on Love Island USA season 7 episode 30, on Monday, July 7, 2025, to watch what happens next with Nic and Olandria on Peacock.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More